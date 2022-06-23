Pinal County takes forefront of state Republican crusade against family friendly drag events

via Entertainer Magazine

By Grace Lieberman / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Republican Sen. Vince Leach of Saddlebrooke is joining some of his peers at the forefront of a campaign to criminalize minors attending or participating in events featuring drag performers.

Leaders backing the ban have not elaborated on any details about the proposal, calling it a “work in progress.”

Sen. Leach is a vocal champion for the proposal, saying that minors shouldn’t be exposed to drag in a “civil society.”

Drag specifically references the performance of masculinity or femininity among other forms of gender expression.

Although drag has been featured frequently in mainstream media since the late 19th century and is performed by individuals of any gender or sexuality, it is typically associated with LGBTQ+ people.

A wave of homophobic and transphobic rhetoric has been rising in political discourse after a drag queen storytime event was stormed by five men who appear to be aligned with the far-right extremist group Proud Boys.

On June 11, the men entered the San Lorenzo Library in Alameda County, California and hurled homophobic and transphobic slurs at the event’s host. The men left after local sheriff’s deputies responded to the disturbance.

Just before the storytime event, a family friendly brunch with drag queens in Dallas was stormed by dozens of far right nationalists led by YouTuber John Doyle.

The protestors shouted slurs at hosts and attending families. One protester told counter protesters that it will be funny when “we take away all your rights.”

John Doyle echoed this sentiment and is also recorded telling the police to “put bullets in all their heads” when they responded to the scene.

These incidents are part of a broader campaign from America First and the groyper movement, two extremist groups who are self-described “Christian fascists.”

Arizona officials said that their decision was motivated by a series of family friendly drag events in Arizona.

Leach compared events designed to be family friendly that involve drag performers to allowing a child into a strip club. In a joint statement with Senate President Karen Fann, Majority Leader Rick Gray, Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli, and Sen. David Gowan, officials said they’re “sending a message to society.”

The legislators said they shouldn’t disregard their morals, “just to normalize these unscientific, broad, ill-defined and subjective terms.”

Another Arizona politician’s remarks made national news when a local drag performer called her behavior “blatant hypocrisy.”

Lake, a Republican candidate for the 2022 Arizona governor’s election, called drag a form of "grooming." The term typically refers to pedophiles coercing children into a sexual relationship, but has been increasingly used to conflate LGBTQ+ representation with indoctrination.

Lake took to Twitter shortly after the disruption of the storytime event in California to say that drag queens are seeking “to disarm Americans and militarize our Enemies.”

Richard Stevens, whose drag persona Barbara Seville is a mainstay in Phoenix’s drag performance community, spoke out after Lake’s remarks about her extensive history of enjoying drag and the two’s friendship.

Stevens posted several photos documenting Lake’s attendance at drag performances, including family friendly ones. She has also been quoted as saying she gets “inspiration” for makeup from drag queens.

Not only is drag a harmless way to express creativity and personality, Stevens said, it’s ubiquitous in popular culture.

Stevens doesn’t do storytime events.

“I don't want to perform for kids because they don't have any money!” Stevens said laughingly.

But, he added, he performs at family friendly events and there’s nothing wrong with children being around drag queens.

“If you want to remove drag from our culture you have a big job ahead of you because it is so ingrained in our culture,” Stevens said.

Stevens pointed to a few of many examples of drag in mainstream culture such as SNL sketches or Mrs. Doubtfire.

Stevens said he thinks Republicans are latching on to this topic because it’s an easier talking point than other pressing issues weighing on local communities.

“It's another false controversy because people want to talk about protecting kids from drugs rather than guns in classrooms,” Stevens said. “It’s easier to make me a boogeyman than talk about gun control.”

Now Stevens said he is apparently facing a lawsuit from his old friend, but he’s not going to back down. Lake picked a weak argument, Stevens said, “but she met a strong fighter.”

The exchange has put Stevens at the center of the ongoing discourse. He said, however, that he can handle the extra attention.

“I haven’t been on the news for years, but it's harder to control a room of rowdy drunks than a Fox 10 audience,” Stevens said.