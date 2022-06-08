San Manuel, AZ

San Manuel Revitalization Coalition nets $5,000 grant for community services

Grace Lieberman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vdx6t_0g4rotKA00
San Manuel Revitalization Coalition's community centerTC Brown via Google

By Grace Lieberman / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

OneAZ Credit Union and the OneAZ Community Foundation included a San Manuel community organization in a round of $5,000 Community Impact Grants.

The San Manuel Revitalization Coalition is a group dedicated to developing programs in San Manuel in order to “empower individuals, families, and businesses to build sustainability and economic prosperity in San Manuel.”

According to SMRC’s website, the residents of San Manuel have partnered with county officials, the local school district and Local First Arizona to create the Community Development Corporation. The corporation was established to help residents get access to resources rarely found in an unincorporated community like San Manuel.

Unincorporated areas usually require a significant amount of dependence on larger communities. Without legal incorporation, communities have less power of self-determination and can’t have the control to facilitate responsible growth in their area by protecting vital natural resources.

Thus, unincorporated communities are often at risk for lacking resources or being pushed aside or overlooked when it comes to funding or resource distribution.

The coalition manages the San Manuel Community Center and is involved in community projects including movie nights, local gatherings, and a community assessment survey.

The coalition was previously partnered with nonprofit volunteer group Coppertown which promoted social and economic opportunities in the area. In the group’s latest meeting, however, it was announced that Coppertown ceased operations and will donate $1,000 to SMRC to continue its Youth Education Scholarship.

The Community Impact Grant program is an annual grant program by financial services firm OneAZ’s OneAZ Community Foundation. The company said it aims to fund Arizona nonprofit projects and initiatives with the goal of promoting the “well-being of the communities we serve.”

The program awards grants to applicants with a project or initiative to support children’s health, food banks, financial education, veteran’s interests, or local youth programs.

The San Manuel Revitalization Coalition is among 50 other organizations across Arizona to receive the grant. The total of $250,000 in Community Impact Grants awarded beat OneAZ’s record since the foundation’s launch in 2016.

“This year’s round of Community Impact Grants represents a record-breaking investment in the communities where our members live and work,” said Kim Reedy, President & CEO of OneAZ Credit Union.

A large portion of funding for OneAZ’s grant program is from the members’ use of their debit cards. One cent is donated to the OneAZ Community Foundation with each purchase on a OneAZ debit card.

Since 2016, the company said, its foundation has awarded $750,000 in grants and funding to Arizona nonprofit organizations through the program as well as other donations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Manuel# Pinal County# Arizona# community

Comments / 1

Published by

Grace Lieberman is a business, science and technology reporter based in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ
264 followers

More from Grace Lieberman

Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa to open the region’s second-ever high school, first since 1955

Last month, Maricopa Unified School District cut the ribbon on phase one of the region’s second-ever high school, Desert Sunrise. Maricopa district’s superintendent Tracey Lopeman said the building will eventually be a 125,000-square-foot school built across an 80 acre campus. The school will be Maricopa’s second-ever high school since Maricopa High School opened in 1955.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

How to beat the dangerous Arizona heat this summer

The heat of Arizona summers is a dangerous, and even deadly, safety threat. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,800 heat caused emergency department visits and 412 hospitalizations in 2021. In the last ten years, 2,700 deaths have occured from heat exposure in Arizona.

Read full story
3 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Here’s how Pinal County restaurants fared in May food inspections

Pinal County had a light month for restaurant inspections, but the establishments inspected got stellar ratings again. Out of the 49 restaurants inspected across eight cities, only one establishment got an S rating.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County officials get backlash, skepticism over vague $126 million economic development project

Amid a push for economic development in Pinal County, officials have announced new plans to raise $126.5 million to purchase land for an unspecified project. Officials plan to gather the funds through the sale of taxable revenue bonds and purchase land for the purpose of economic development, but haven’t provided details due to a non-disclosure agreement.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Arizona politicians express grief and outrage in response to Texas school shooting

A makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022.Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images. After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas this week, lawmakers in Arizona are speaking out about gun control.

Read full story
7 comments
Pinal County, AZ

How Pinal County parents can deal with the infant formula shortage, according to the health department

The U.S. is seeing a nationwide shortage of baby formula leaving parents struggling to find the essential product for their newborns. Abbott, a major producer of baby formula, made a voluntary recall of several of its brands, which became the shortage. Due to the market’s limited competition, exclusive contracts and few large suppliers, the recall put a huge strain on the nation’s supply.

Read full story
Arizona State

Gov. Ducey plans to “finish the job” on I-10 expansion

The plans to expand the I-10 and improve the trip from Phoenix to Tucson announced this year are going full steam ahead, according to Gov. Doug Ducey. The $700 million project, announced during Ducey’s State of the State address in January, is focused on adding more lanes to the segment between Chandler and Casa Grande known as Wild Horse Pass. This part of the freeway is the last stretch to only have two lanes.

Read full story
12 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County’s homelessness resources recover from pandemic impacts, but now more people could be at risk

Affordable housing, evictions and homelessness have remained prevalent topics nationwide as the economic impacts of COVID-19 continue to resonate. In Pinal County, data shows that the population of people who are experiencing homelessness hasn’t grown drastically. The pandemic did, however, cause disruption to resource access, and many people are at risk of losing housing.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

ONE Community to host virtual career expo highlighting inclusive businesses

The Arizona coalition ONE Community will be holding a highly interactive virtual event to give job seekers the opportunity to learn about inclusive companies and network with professionals.

Read full story
Apache Junction, AZ

Dogs are getting a new recreation destination in Apache Junction

Apache Junction dog owners will have a new spot to take their pups with the opening of the Dutchman Dog Park on the County's Apache Junction Complex. The park was created as a collaboration between Pinal County and the City of Apache Junction.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

One-of-a-kind townhouse development proposed for Maricopa

Maricopa has approved a development that could bring the city its first townhomes. The proposed development, called Villas at Stonegate, is a 16.1 acre plot at the southwest corner of Stonegate Road and Alan Stephens Parkway. The current plan is to put in 318 units with options of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Here’s how Pinal County restaurants fared in April food inspections

Pinal County restaurants had another month of stellar performance on their food inspections in April. Almost all restaurants received an Excellent rating, only a handful were given a Satisfactory rating, and none got marks lower than that.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Real estate fraud scheme highlights the importance of choosing the right realtor

Last week, a former Pinal County real estate agent was sentenced to almost four years in prison for defrauding an acquaintance with a fake real estate investment. Sarah Nicole Kelley of Coolidge was found guilty of scamming two family friends. In 2017, she took $55,000 from one in a Pinal County real estate investment and another $130,000 claiming it was to help save her sister’s home from foreclosure. She also defrauded another family friend out of $647,000 in a similar way.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pest patrol: Recent mosquito infestation inspires preventative measures

With a recent mosquito outbreak in Maricopa, Pinal County officials are warning residents to take precautions to avoid bites. Mosquitos are as synonymous with Arizona summers as scorching heat, but with some simple measures, you can keep them away from your yard and off your skin. Here’s 5 tips to prevent mosquitoes from sticking around, and what to do to treat a bite.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County reported more new COVID cases out of any Arizona county this week

As most of Arizona counties’ new COVID-19 cases dwindle to low double digits, Pinal County reported 982 new cases this week. Pinal had more cases than any other county in the state, and over 200 more than Pima County, which had the second highest amount. Pinal has the third highest number of cumulative cases in the state by county behind Maricopa and Pima.

Read full story
11 comments
Queen Creek, AZ

LGES battery manufacturing facility to be built in Queen Creek

LG Energy Solution will be opening its first North American cylindrical-type battery facility in Queen Creek. Construction for the facility will start this year with a $1.4 billion initial investment from LGES. Production is expected to start in 2024 and will bring thousands of new jobs to the area. The facility will implement smart factory technology like remote support, logistics automation and manufacturing intelligence.

Read full story
Arizona State

Meet the 11 Arizonans who made Forbes’s 2022 rich list

Of the 2,668 billionaires named on Forbes’s 2022 World’s Billionaires list, 11 are from Arizona. The officially published rankings came out on Tuesday, but the list is more volatile than one might think. In just days after its publication, some of these billionaires have fallen and risen by as many as 100 spots in their placements. This list is in the order of Tuesday’s rankings.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Mansion shopping? Here are four Pinal County homes if your budget starts at $1 million

Pinal County homes might be more affordable than other parts of the state on average, but it still has a wealth of million-dollar mansions for sale. These are four of Pinal’s most luxurious homes going for over $1 million right now.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Here's how Pinal County's restaurants fared in March's food inspections

Dozens of Pinal County’s restaurants underwent routing inspections in March, and the vast majority were rated as in full compliance with the inspection. There are four categories for ratings, Excellent (E), Satisfactory (S), Needs Improvement (N), and Unacceptable (U).

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy