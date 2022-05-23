How Pinal County parents can deal with the infant formula shortage, according to the health department

GettyImages

By Grace Lieberman / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

The U.S. is seeing a nationwide shortage of baby formula leaving parents struggling to find the essential product for their newborns.

Abbott, a major producer of baby formula, made a voluntary recall of several of its brands, which became the shortage. Due to the market’s limited competition, exclusive contracts and few large suppliers, the recall put a huge strain on the nation’s supply.

The company stood by the recall, which it implemented after four children contracted bacterial infections. The Michigan factory it decided to close, however, reportedly supplied about 20% of the nation's entire supply of baby formula.

In an environment of already pinched supply chains, this led to barren shelves in the baby formula section. Now many parents are struggling to secure the product, which is essential for babies under 12 months of age.

The Pinal County Public Health department recently released tips for those in Pinal who need help getting formula.

Finding formula

The department said that parents should consult with their pediatrician to check if they have sample cans, or to discuss switching to an alternative formula.

Other than that, the department advised using online sources as much as possible. Some online store finders can help locate stores in the area with formula in stock. The department said that parents can also check local food banks' stock online.

The department recommended Abbot’s and Enfamil’s online locators.

Switching baby formulas and dangers

Officials warned that babies adjust to changes in formula at different speeds, and some may need up to a week or two to fully transition. The department also recommended discussing it with a physician.

Homemade formula can also be dangerous. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) strongly recommends not making homemade formula because infants need a highly specific balance of nutrients. According to AAP, many at-home recipes don’t offer the full requirements.

Pinal County officials also stressed that adding more water to baby formula to prolong supply is not okay. The department said to always follow the container’s instructions and their pediatrician's

For parents looking to find Similac alternatives, Pinal’s report includes a chart for alternatives of the brand’s products.

Using public assistance

For those who use the Women, Infants, and Children food eligibility, the department recommends calling their local WIC office to review and change your benefits to include different formula options.