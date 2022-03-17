Five vehicle thefts and recoveries were reported in the first five days of March in Apache Junction

Getty Images

By Grace Lieberman / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Three vehicle thefts were reported stolen and two were recovered in the first week of March, according to Community Crime Map Data.

According to crimegrade.org, Apache Junction has a D rating for vehicle thefts with a rate of 2.37 per 1,000 residents in a standard year. Based on 2018 data, Arizona as a whole ranked eleventh for motor vehicle theft. Any vehicle bears some risk of theft, but authorities say there are ways to mitigate the chances of having a car stolen.

According to Arizona’s Auto Theft Authority, the most commonly stolen car models in the state in 2019 were 2004 Chevrolet pickup trucks, followed by 2006 Ford pickup trucks and 2000 Honda Civics. According to the authority, some common myths about vehicle theft include that insurance will always fully cover the cost but some victims may still have to pay out-of-pocket expenses and cars that use key fobs, though less likely to be stolen, are still susceptible. The authority also says that drivers should still lock their doors even if they live in a small town or low crime area, and even though fewer people know how to drive a stick shift, cars are still at risk for being stolen regardless of what transmission they have.

The Apache Junction website’s section on vehicle theft prevention advises residents to use common sense measures like locking cars and parking in well lit areas, as well as using warning, immobilizing or tracking devices on vehicles. The city also advises potential car buyers to avoid purchasing a stolen car by checking ownership documents, verifying the seller’s identity and avoiding cash payments.

Apache Junction also offers its Watch Your Car program. With the program, owners can voluntarily enroll their vehicles and put a decal on cars that aren’t usually driven between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. According to the website, vehicles are commonly stolen in this time frame and it may take hours before owners realize their car is missing. Signing the consent form and registering a vehicle permits police to investigate and verify ownership of a car if they see it being driven during the specified hours of the morning.

Though early morning hours are a common time for car thefts, the Arizona Auto Theft Authority warns that cars can be stolen anywhere and at any time, and drivers should always be mindful of where they park.