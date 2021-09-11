Still need a Fauci Ouchie? Here's where to get vaccinated in Santa Clara County

The CDC recently released a study highlighting the importance of vaccinations, and Supervisor Chavez hopes the study encourages residents. Steven Cornfield / Unsplash

As we enter the autumnal season, the federal administration has continued its push to get more Americans vaccinated. Here in Santa Clara County, the numbers of fully and partially vaccinated among eligible residents are fairly good — but there is still work to be done.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez shared more information on vaccinations with constituents via her weekly newsletter on Friday, citing a recently released study by the CDC as further evidence of the importance of vaccinations against COVID-19.

The study evaluated over 600,000 COVID-19 cases nationwide, including California, from the months of April to July 2021. It found that, of the fully vaccinated population, this group was 5 times more likely to avoid infection, 10+ times more likely to avoid being hospitalized, and 10+ times more likely to avoid dying from COVID than those who were not fully vaccinated.

The CDC showcased weekly COVID trends from April through July in a multi-state study, demonstrating the positive effects of vaccination. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

Santa Clara County residents have done a great job thus far of getting vaccinated. As of Sept. 11, Santa Clara County Public Health cites 82.4% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, with 87.6% receiving at least one dose.

"We remain a national leader in in vaccination rates," she wrote. "However, there are still thousands of eligible Santa Clara County residents who have not gotten vaccinated."

All residents aged 12 and above are eligible for the vaccine at any of the County Health System mass vaccination sites and all general community-based mobile sites. More up-to-date information on vaccination sites near you is available at sccfreevax.org. COVID-19 vaccinations are available with or without an appointment at the Santa Clara County fairgrounds.

For additional information on the vaccination for those that are vaccine-hesitant, the Valley Connection Call Center is available to answer your questions seven days per week, via 408-970-2000 or dialing 211. Residents can also schedule appointments through this line. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and multiple other languages; the center hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As Public Health Officer Sara Cody told Cupertino Today just two weeks ago regarding the continued Delta variant surges throughout the Bay Area, vaccination is imperative to slow the spread.

"It spreads much more easily, that’s the simple fact,” she said. “It just spreads more easily and that’s why we’ve seen this uptick in cases, and it has translated to hospitalizations as well.”

Follow Grace on Twitter for more Bay Area updates: @grace_m_stetson.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.