Still need a Fauci Ouchie? Here's where to get vaccinated in Santa Clara County

Grace Goes on an Adventure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnBYf_0btJdMYz00
The CDC recently released a study highlighting the importance of vaccinations, and Supervisor Chavez hopes the study encourages residents.Steven Cornfield / Unsplash

As we enter the autumnal season, the federal administration has continued its push to get more Americans vaccinated. Here in Santa Clara County, the numbers of fully and partially vaccinated among eligible residents are fairly good — but there is still work to be done.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez shared more information on vaccinations with constituents via her weekly newsletter on Friday, citing a recently released study by the CDC as further evidence of the importance of vaccinations against COVID-19.

The study evaluated over 600,000 COVID-19 cases nationwide, including California, from the months of April to July 2021. It found that, of the fully vaccinated population, this group was 5 times more likely to avoid infection, 10+ times more likely to avoid being hospitalized, and 10+ times more likely to avoid dying from COVID than those who were not fully vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9nWz_0btJdMYz00
The CDC showcased weekly COVID trends from April through July in a multi-state study, demonstrating the positive effects of vaccination.Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

Santa Clara County residents have done a great job thus far of getting vaccinated. As of Sept. 11, Santa Clara County Public Health cites 82.4% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, with 87.6% receiving at least one dose.

"We remain a national leader in in vaccination rates," she wrote. "However, there are still thousands of eligible Santa Clara County residents who have not gotten vaccinated."

All residents aged 12 and above are eligible for the vaccine at any of the County Health System mass vaccination sites and all general community-based mobile sites. More up-to-date information on vaccination sites near you is available at sccfreevax.org. COVID-19 vaccinations are available with or without an appointment at the Santa Clara County fairgrounds.

For additional information on the vaccination for those that are vaccine-hesitant, the Valley Connection Call Center is available to answer your questions seven days per week, via 408-970-2000 or dialing 211. Residents can also schedule appointments through this line. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and multiple other languages; the center hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As Public Health Officer Sara Cody told Cupertino Today just two weeks ago regarding the continued Delta variant surges throughout the Bay Area, vaccination is imperative to slow the spread.

"It spreads much more easily, that’s the simple fact,” she said. “It just spreads more easily and that’s why we’ve seen this uptick in cases, and it has translated to hospitalizations as well.”

Follow Grace on Twitter for more Bay Area updates: @grace_m_stetson.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Hi there! I'm Grace Stetson, an affordability correspondent and freelance journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. I recently moved back to my hometown after a few years of living in Chicago, IL, and Brooklyn, NYC, and there's a lot more to see than I originally expected. With that, I'm going out and about from as far south as Monterey to as far north as Marin to find you the best hidden gems, backwoods trails, and delicious eats across the Bay. Come join me on this adventure!

Sunnyvale, CA
39 followers

More from Grace Goes on an Adventure

Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County increases funding to help fleeing Afghan families

Santa Clara County's Board of Supervisors approved funding to bring up to 300 Afghan families ton the county over the next 12 months.Mo / Unsplash. Nearly one month after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal, many families are still seeking refuge across the globe. Here in the South Bay, local government officials have now approved a funding measure to help Afghan families further.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Get your ballot in: Final day to vote in the CA Recall this coming Tuesday

Tuesday will be the final day to cast your ballot in the CA gubernatorial recall election. Come get your sticker!Element5 Digital / Unsplash. The California Recall election has been a contentious and high-pressure event for over a year, since its first announcement in Feb. 2020. Now, the deadline has finally arrived for en election that could shake up the future of California.

Read full story
Santa Cruz, CA

Students struggling to find housing turn to Places4Students

It's always difficult to be on the housing search in advance of a new school term — but for many UC Santa Cruz students, the search is downright abysmal. A shot of the redwoods in Henry Cowell State Park, close to UC Santa Cruz's campus.Richard James / Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County approves novel trauma recovery center

Following the deadly mass shooting at Santa Clara's Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) rail yard just three months ago, the county now strives to provide trauma recovery services for survivors of violent crimes and other traumatic events.

Read full story
Sunnyvale, CA

Watch out, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara: West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in three South Bay zip codes

A close up of a mosquito. Santa Clara County recently made public that West Nile was found in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.Wolfgang Hasselmann / Unsplash. Be careful out there, South Bay: a mosquito bite could be deadly.

Read full story
9 comments

Back to school: Bay Area Health Officers reaffirm support for full in-person school

With the start of the school year just around the corner, many Bay Area parents and families are concerned about sending their young ones back to the classroom. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase and mask mandates are reinforced, it makes sense to be cautious — but today, the health team released a statement to encourage a return.

Read full story
Santa Clara County, CA

TGIF: How to keep busy and wind down across Santa Clara County this weekend

One of the best ways to unwind is getting out in nature. Santa Clara County has 28 county parks with things for everyone in the family.Edwin Gonzalez/Unsplash. With more mask mandates in place as COVID-19 case numbers increase, it can feel as though we may backtrack to the days of the early pandemic. While it's important to stay cautious amidst the increasing caseload from the Delta variant, it's further important to take care of yourself, mentally and spiritually.

Read full story
California State

Bring your card: California leads the charge in vaccine verification for large events

A vial of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.Hakan Nural/Unsplash. COVID-19 cases have been increasing dramatically nationwide, with epidemiologists citing the much more aggressive and easily transmittable Delta variant leading to surges.

Read full story
California State

Northern California fires: Comparing this year's fire season to last year's dystopia

This time last year, Northern California residents dealt with apocalyptic-level natural disasters. A firefighter battles a blaze, part of the CZU Lightning Complex Fire that destroyed 1,490 buildings and over 86,509 acres over 38 days.Stephen Lam/Reuters.

Read full story
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County health experts urge locals to get vaccinated, as Delta variant becomes more prevalent

Just as Health Officer and Public Health Department Director Sara Cody aimed to be precautious about the novel coronavirus in February 2020, Santa Clara County health officials are taking similar precautions over 17 months later.

Read full story
Mountain View, CA

Live in luxury with a local staycation: The Ameswell Hotel opens in Mountain View

It's that time of year where everyone — and yes, we mean everyone — needs one final vacation before the fall hustle begins. Fortunately for Bay Area locals and visitors alike, a new hotel offers just what you need for a night away from home or a quick getaway with lots of fun.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Come hungry for more: 6 restaurants join forces in new DoorDash pop-up kitchen in San Jose

When it comes to eating out, it can be difficult to satisfy everyone's tastes with just one restaurant. You may be looking for a slice of pizza, whereas your partner wants a bowl of pho, and your roommate wants tacos — what on earth can you do?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy