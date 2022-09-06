Tinder Part One: I got Tinder-ized

In one Reddit they talk about how scammers do the Tinder

Disclaimer: This blog post is for entertainment and educational purposes only. We are not responsible for anything that happens as a result of reading this blog post. Due your own due diligence when on your dating journey.

Disclaimer 2: This blog post contains third party affiliate links. We get a commission.

Okay, I conversed with some foreign women on Tinder and then found a forum on Reddit about scammers there, and yeah, it sucked to realize I was talking to scammers.

Ya see, the conversation over text pulls you right into the fray and pulls on your love, lust, and heartstrings because the pics the scammers steal and use are damn attractive.

Then the more you message the girl, the more pics “she” (she or he?) will send back to you. Then I turn around and sent some of myself.

That was a bad move

Because they might use my pics to build fake profiles.

The scammer will keep asking you questions so they can learn a lot about you to put it on a fake profile.

Mo! Mo! Affiliate money!

I did not experience this, but they also will send you affiliate links, like Forex or something, so they can make some cash off you.

So how do you know if you are getting scammed?

You can never know. I am still thinking about an intense conversation from this woman who I wanted to plan a date with.

She said she wanted to get to know me better before we went on a date.

So I talked to her a little until I dropped her like a hot potato.

It’s messed up, man! It’s totally messed up!

They say ‘hey’ to you when you’re a match or you ‘like’ them on Tinder and they will talk to you first.

They answer your message, they converse with you, then you say, “Do you have WhatsApp?” And scammers apparently like WhatsApp, a lot, so I’m not going to do WhatsApp anymore!

They don’t know English “good”

She uses words that normal people would not use. IE they don’t know English, well.

They will also get frustrated

One lady sent me too many numbers for her phone number and said it was a Hong Kong number. This lady called me stupid when I could not put her phone number in the WhatsApp.

Area of the Codes

If the number is not local for when you switch to WhatsApp, you know it is suspect.

During working hours they are available online

Well, their job is to scam, which is 24/7.

Should I use Tinder at all, Evan?

Yes. Learn how to use it correctly. There 1001 YouTube videos to watch about how to use it.

The take aways?

But I think the thing you really need to think about is phone numbers that are not local. Like why would they have one that’s not local in your area? Come on. It’s 2022.

Also, if English is their second language, look for cues that they are acting like a nice normal person. One word answers and off topic replies are suspect in my book.

Good luck on your dating journey!

I have a couple more articles on “dating for men” that you can check out below:

goshdarnblog.com/formenonly

Newsbreak is a cool place to write so press follow me to keep reading my newest gosh darn blog posts! I will use any money I make here for a gym membership so I can get perfect abs for my Tinder pics or I’ll get a Matcha latte at the café since I am staving off coffee.

Newsbreak money for the café helps me write interesting blog posts and helps me be social with people since I am a gosh darn nerd so one thousand and one Thank You’s in advance!

I provide writing about Fiction, Non-Fiction, Reviews, Opinions, Satire and Motivation. Always different and entertaining here. We’re anything but a normal blog Gosh Darn It!

Published on GoshDarnBlog.com and Medium.com/goshdarnblog. Copyright 2022.