Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food Handled

I have been to this wonderful restaurant more than once, now!

They have combo plates that are right up my alley with traditional Chinese dishes with fried rice and an egg roll for $10.95 to $11.95.

So far I’ve had the Mongolian Beef, King Pao Chicken (both spicy) and the Beef and Broccoli, which has become my “go to”. The egg roll is extra crispy and comes with sweet red sauce and you can get it in pork or vegetable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpCNH_0hTvFoV900
A Traditional Boba for $4.95 at Tra Ling’s Cafe in Boulder, CO. GoshDarnBlog.com 2022.goshdarnblog.com

When there I also make sure I buy a Traditional or Green Tea Boba for $4.95.

They serve your dish fast if you sit down to eat there, which is what I do. Mostly in like five minutes or less!

The restaurant has ample space for customers. If you come here on a date you will find it comfortable and quiet. Red paper lanterns populate the ceiling and their is even a red heart theme happening on the light fixtures.

When you enter you will see a room on your right that has a spinning tray for large groups who can share what they ordered with each other. This is a plus for me and makes Tra Ling’s Oriental Café a special place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4p5I_0hTvFoV900
Ample seating at Tra Ling’s and Yoo and Me. GoshDarnBlog,com 2022.goshdarnblog.com

I’ve sat in the restaurant a number of times by myself and I will say the the yellow walls remind me of Backrooms videos on YouTube, which is funny to me, but it’s no problem. The restaurant is clean from top to bottom with lots of space between the tables and they have convenient electric plugs in the walls if I need it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dT7Tt_0hTvFoV900
Mongolian Beef at Tra Ling;s and Yoo and Me in Boulder, Colorado. GoshDarnBlog.com 2022.goshdarnblog.com

Yoo and Me Noodle House is also a part of Tra Ling’s location.

The hours are 11:00 AM to 9:30 PM Monday through Saturday and they’re closed on Sunday. You can order online for delivery or pickup.

If you visit their website you will see their menu is vast. They even have Vietnamese dishes.

https://tralingsorientalcafe.com/17295

https://youandmeenoodlehouse.com/17313

