Vic’s Again has Expressive Espresso Drinks in Boulder, Colorado

Vic’s Again has a corner off Iris and 30th in Boulder, Colorado where the neighborhood Walmart used to be. Remember that? All that trouble to move in and then they move right out! Well, now Case Vetinary Clinic is in that spot, but Vic’s is around the corner on the same side of the street as The Cork restaurant.

They like jazz there and you’ll hear Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles over the speakers when you sit down. Every second Sunday from 10 AM to 12PM they have an improv jazz jam with musicians and they even have scat singing and during the summer they do it all out on the front patio.

The umbrella’s outside are provided by Allegro Coffee, so you can have a proper “shady” experience. In the mornings people like to stop by with their dogs outside and sit.

Inside there’s some interesting scrap metal jazz art, a scene of different small statue musicians playing. There’s a large mirror on the wall, too, so you can check yourself in the morning as your get coffee on your way to work.

Scrap metal jazz art!

In the men’s room is a large poster of Dizzy Gillespie with his cheeks puffed out and his closed eyes in meditation. This poster has been their forever. I would know.

Vic’s Espresso used to have several locations, but not no more.

The Vic’s Logo has always been eye-catching with a funny face and frizzy hair and then a frizzy expresso cup to match, all in a funny comedy line drawing black and white cartoon.

They have scones and croissants for food along with oatmeal. One of the specials when I was there was a Popcorn Latte, which I was tempted to try, but haven’t yet.

I discovered you can even get a free refill with your drip coffee, which is way cool.

In the parking lot, on the Vic’s Again side, you can see some fancy vehicles with their owners stopping by for their coffee fix. Tesla, Porsche, and all those new SUV EVs are popular.

Vic’s Again is a coffeeshop pillar out here in the Boulder community and you will be sure to add it to your morning routine once you get the hang of it in there. Otherwise they wouldn’t be calling it Vic’s …AGAIN!

Vic's Again

