Boulder, CO: Funky, hippy and entrepreneur-y

Disclaimer: This article mentions drugs and alcohol.

Mountains, tundra and more mountains are what you see when you drive into Boulder from DIA, Denver International Airport.

Known as the Flatirons; many a painter, artist and dreamer has viewed them with a creative eye, all in appreciation of beautiful Boulder, Colorado.

Morning Coffee

Need a quick coffee? We recommend starting your Boulder adventure at The Trident Cafe. Did we forget to mention this cozy coffee place has been here for more than forty years?

Here, you can talk intellectual with the locals or go inside and read your book.

Surf the net on your laptop and drink your tea from The Trident’s top shelf, an impressive selection of green, black, herbal, peppermint, hibiscus, red berries and more. Enjoy your tea iced during the summer (along with the coffee!) and even get a refill for just a dollar.

Trident has the location, location, location, so just relax, sitting at their outside tables and maybe watch the sun go down later. Hopefully you’ll get lucky and experience a summer breeze with light rain. The thunder and lightening crashing along the mountain range. Summers in BOCO on the street of Pearl as we like to call it (it’s really Pearl St.) can be quite magical and even un-predictable if you mindfully allow it to be.

The Walking Mall

Now, that your thirst is quenched maybe it’s time to get something colder like a Gelato Boy. There’s two locations of this tasty gelato shop on either side of Pearl St.’s walking mall and In-between you’ll even find a Ben and Jerry’s.

Psychic Shopping

Next to Ben and Jerry’s is a peculiar place where you’ll walk down the stairs and find a selection of occult, psychic, Buddhist, religious texts, essays and books. You may spend an hour there wondering if you need to buy some incense or a small Buddha statue to take back to your altar at your mountain home, but there’s worst problems to have, we think at least!

The Show

By the time the afternoon rolls around the Court House lawn will be bustling with locals and tourists alike because it’s Wednesday and that means live music on the walking mall.

Every year Downtown Boulder brings a slew of local bands belting out their newest or even classic tunes each Wednesday Eve throughout the summer months.

Big Red

Big Red F has acquired lots of new locations around town as of late, so you should try eating at The Post. Whether Happy Hour or not you will find the hardiest of fare. There’s a rumor going around that the staff flew around the country looking for authentic Americana recipes from other states, so you won’t find better fried chicken locally than here! Also try their Howdy Pilsner for a light beer.

Hiking

You’ll never believe this, but at the foot of the mountain on Pearl St., is a short trail where you can have fantastic view of the whole city (or hamlet as we’ve heard some people like to call Boulder!?). It’s called The Peoples’ Crossing and once you climb up the rocks and get to the top you can sit on a bench and take a rest. Soak it all in and take pics on your iPhone. Upload them to all your social media accounts and be sure to share this article, too! The social share button is at the top of this here blog post you’re reading, so click it, sista!

Recreational Edibles

On your way to The Peoples’ Crossing be sure to stop at Verde, a local rec dispensary, cuz weed’s legal here, bra!

Personally, we like the brand called Wyld and they come in 10 mg’s per gummy in a pack of 10, 100 mgs total, which is more than enough for even a space-is-the-place-cannabis-veteran, but be forewarned — edibles are strong like Hercules, so don’t blame us if you start to feel funny! This is normal anyway and lots of times a 911 call is not needed.

Disclaimer: Marijuana is real easy to look up on the web on the Google search, so go read a few legit blog posts about it before you ever do it OR just ask your knowledgeable and helpful budtender at your local dispensary any questions you have. They have been trained thoroughly and are way more knowledgeable than all of us here at GoshDarnBlog.com.

Free Pool

The day’s winding down but the fun is not over. Find free pool tables at the Sundown Saloon until 10pm and also visit Press Play, where children are allowed to play arcade games until dusk, when it changes over into a full on club.

But if bars are not your thing try…

Museums

If you’re bored the Muse Museum and also BMOCA, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art are two places you can go to. They have events, programs and exhibits promoting only the localist of artists for you to learn about. There peruse their paintings, sculpture, mixed media or immersive art.

Creekside Benefits

On a Thursday, Friday or Saturday (or almost any day, really) you will see large crowds and families with children wading in the Boulder Creek.

Near the Boulder Library you will find all types taking advantage of these natural Creekside pools of water. Sometimes you can see green headed ducks having a nice time in there as well.

The Park

Wade over to Eben G. Fine Park and walk down the steps that lead directly into the creek waters. Almost right at the the head of the mountain, here you can find hiking trails, green grass to sun tan on and an opportunity to “Wim Hoff it” and do a cold plunge in the creek water. For better health we’ve heard three minutes is all you need in the icy cold waters to get a full body effect. Warm yourself up after by jogging down the trail and toweling off in this spacious park.

Nightlife

There’s another view that’s great in this cozy little mountain town and that’s the nightlife. There’s too many places to mention, so just follow your ears to where the techno is blaring out the front doors, but if you need a different scene, bluegrass and bands can be found at places like The Velvet Elk Lounge or try the venue right off Pearl St. called the Boulder Theater. Even the Trident, which we mentioned earlier, has events every night outside in their back patio area.

Need a quieter time?

Boulder attracts lots of Buddhist types and you can find plenty of lectures and talks about new age stuff. For meditation look up The Shambhala Center, Naropa University and even the Unity Church off Folsom St. Otherwise check out the Boulder Psychic Institute for interesting and far out classes.

Boulder’s got lots more than all this going on, but these ideas should keep you busy when you venture onto Pearl St. to see what’s going down during the hot summer months!