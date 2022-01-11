Bystander Rescues 3 Children From Icy Pond, Police Bring One Back to Life Using CPR

A 23-year-old bystander rescued three children after they fell into an icy pond

Dusti Talavera / KMGH

Four children, between the ages of four and eleven years old, were playing on an icy pond in Colorado earlier this week when the ice cracked and they fell into the ice-cold waters. That's when Dusti Talavera was watching from her bedroom window, ran downstairs, and ran to the pond to rescue the children before falling in herself.

"I was looking out my window and saw a couple of kids walking on the ice pond. A few seconds later, I saw them fall in," said Talavera during a press conference Monday [full video below].

She pulled two of the three children out before taking the icy plunge herself to rescue the third child. "Before I even realized it, I was out there on the middle of the pond pulling two kids out. That's when I fell in," Talavera explained in the video below.

Moments later, a 16-year-old boy noticed the commotion and ran to pull Talavera and the last child, a six-year-old, out of the water. "I tried to hold her head up, I tried to hold my head up, the pond was really deep (15 ft). A young man threw us a rope. He pulled us out," Talavera said in the video below.

Deputies explained that Talavera had said that she wasn't concerned for herself, the children were needed help and that's why she ran without thinking about her own wellbeing. They're hailing her a hero while she is crediting the deputies and other first responders for their quick response in saving the young girl.

When Deputies arrived, the six-year-old was not breathing, had no pulse, and was in critical condition. Luckily, officers were able to respond with CPR, bring the girl back to life, and have her evacuated to a children's hospital nearby. Thankfully, the young girl is now in stable condition.

We're so thankful to live in a world with people like Dusti Talavera and the 16-year-old boy that helped save the lives of these children. Thank you to the first responders!

Watch the full video below: