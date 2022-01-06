Truck Driver Delivered Bread to Stranded Drivers in Virginia

Dozens of people were stranded on the interstate in Virginia, this truck driver decided to help!

Credit: Casey Holihan Noe

Casey Noe and her husband, John, along with nearly one hundred other motorists were stranded on the interstate for over 20 hours on a frigid night in Virginia. Many motorists explained that the night was absolutely terrifying and freezing cold. That's when Casey and John saw a Shmidt Baking Company truck on the road with them and decided to call the company to ask if the truck would consider opening up and offer the motorists bread.

"We reached out to Schmidt Baking Company and begged them to open their truck that was stuck out here with us. We didn’t think it would actually work, but less then 20 minutes later we got an incredible surprise," Casey wrote on Facebook.

Chuck Paterakis, one of the owners of H&S Bakery, which operates Schmidt Baking Company, called Casey and John back directly.

"We received a personal call from the owner of the company, Chuck, who contacted the driver. This driver Ron Hill opened the back of the truck and with the help of some people close by he passed out bread to more than 50 cars who were all incredibly thankful," Casey said in her Facebook post.

Ron Hill passed out nearly 300 packages of bread to stranded motorists on the highway!

Credit: Casey Holihan Noe

Some families on the road had children who had not eaten for hours and were in the cold for nearly 22 hours. Thankfully, Casey, John, Ron, and many others worked hard to get everybody food and help!

Everybody made it home safe, many with bellies full of bread.