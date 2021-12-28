Netflix Announces Movie About Jamal Hinton & Wanda Dench's Viral Thanksgiving Text

An accidental text turned into a Thanksgiving tradition that has gone on for six years. Now, Netflix is making it into a movie that celebrates life, love, and accidental friendships.

Jamal Hinton | Wanda Dench

Each year we wait for it, the next text exchange between Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench. The two met six years ago when Jamal Hinton answered Wanda Dench's accidental text inviting him to Thanksgiving. Jokingly, he asked if he could come anyway. That's when the tradition was born.

Every year the two get together for Thanksgiving but their relationship extends further than the holiday. They also hang out, go out with their partners and families, and talk all year long. Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton are a true unlikely friendship. That's why we're excited to announce that Netflix has announced that they are making a documentary about this beautiful unlikely friendship.

Jamal Hinton keeps his followers up-to-date on his and Wanda Dench's friendship. Recently he took to Instagram to make a huge announcement, "I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix," he wrote in an Instagram post. "We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can't wait to tell our story on the big screen!"

"The Thanksgiving Text" will depict Hinton and Jamal, their unlikely friendship, and their beautiful holiday tradition.

The pair explained in a statement, "We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn't ordinarily make. We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message."

I don't know about you but I will be tuning in to watch "The Thanksgiving Text," and I hope to see you there!