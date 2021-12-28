Homeless Man Chooses Dog Over a Place to Live and Much Needed Surgery

They say that dog is man's best friend, this couldn't be more truthful for Donald and his dog, Duude.

Donald Dickerson / Credit: WGHP - Screenshot

Donald Dickerson is a man without a traditional home but you could say that his dog, Duude, is his home because home is wherever you feel loved.

"Every day he looks at me, I know I am loved. I named him Duude because that's my dude. We have a close, close connection," Dickerson explained in the video below.

Dickerson and Duude spend their nights at a local campsite, Dickerson explained that he could have already had a home but they wanted him to foster his dog and he wouldn't give up Duude. He also explained that he needs knee replacement surgery but his doctor has postponed it until he has a home. "When the doctors found out I was homeless they said we have to postpone it until you find a place to live because someone has to come out and take care of you," Dickerson said in the video below.

Dickerson has not been able to find a home that will allow him to keep Duude, his best friend and closest family member. Dickerson is the definition of love and loyalty, he has chosen Duude over anything else.

"I cannot give him up. If I have to be homeless and go without my surgery and continue to go through the pain, I will, cause I will not leave him," Dickerson said in the video below.

As a person with two dogs of my own, I know the love, kindness, and companionship that canines give to us and know I'd choose them over anything else. Donald, we commend your loyalty and love for your sweet, canine companion.

Dickerson and Duude have a GoFundMe set up, you can donate here.

Watch the full video below: