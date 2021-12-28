11-Year Old Boy Saves Two Lives in One Day

Meet Davyon Johnson, the 11-year-old boy who saved two lives in one day

YouTube | Screenshot

Dayvon Johnson saved two lives in one day, one by using the Heimlich on a classmate and the other by rushing across the street to help a woman from a burning house.

Because of his quick thinking, the Muskogee Police Department honored Dayvon with an award and named it an honorary member of the Muskogee Police Department. Each of Dayvon's life-saving actions was incredible, his principal, Latricia Dawkins, recalled when Dayvon saved his classmate.

The student was trying to refill his water bottle and loosen the cap with his mouth, that's when the cap slipped off of the bottle and into his throat. He stumbled into a nearby classroom, and that's where Dayvon was sitting in class, learning. Dayvon lept into action, sprinted across the classroom, and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student.

"He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT. So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man," Latricia Dawkins, explained In the video below.

Later that day, Dayvon was walking home from school where he saw a house fire. He noticed the woman in the home was not moving fast enough so he ran across the street to help her out of her home, saving her life from the quick-spreading fire.

"I thought 'oh, she's not moving fast enough.' So I ran across the street and helped her to her truck," said Davyon in the video below. Not everybody would risk their lives for a stranger, but Dayvon sure did. Way to go, kid!

Watch the full video below: