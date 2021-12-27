Volunteers Across The Country Are Helping Shovel Snow For Their Elderly Neighbors And Those In Need

The national nonprofit "I Want To Mow Your Lawn" isn't mowing many lawns this winter, instead, they are helping shovel snow around America for those in need.

Credit: I Want To Mow Your Lawn

In 2020, Brian Schwartz launched the nonprofit "I Want To Mow Your Lawn," a service that travels to the driveways and lawns of the elderly, veterans, and disabled people to help them tackle this hard to complete, or sometimes impossible to complete, task.

This year, however, the volunteers at "I Want To Mow Your Lawn" are tackling a different task, snow blowing, plowing, and shoveling the driveways of those in need.

Brian Christensen, a volunteer explained how wonderful it feels to help others after shoveling his third driveway of the morning, "It feels good. You know, I think everything that has happened in the past, however many years, has really had people not see the good, and it's kind of what I like to do. People will see the good in the world, and so yeah, it feels good. It's exhausting, but it feels good."

Christensen calls shoveling his "time of Zen", in which he can focus on the task at hand, help others, and help himself. What seems like an exhausted and daunting task to even the most able-bodied people, is something that volunteers find fulfilling and joyful.

Helping others has become a pastime for many of the volunteers across America. They feel like they are doing good which makes them feel good.

If you're feeling in the holiday spirit, you can volunteer here.

Watch the full video below: