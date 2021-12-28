Family Dog Being Hailed a Hero After Noticing a Baby Wasn't Breathing

Henry, the Boston Terrier, fearlessly saved his human sister's life.

Henry / @kayaydrew

On the evening of December 13th, Kelly Andrew was caring for her sick baby when her dog, Henry, kept breaking into the room, opening the door with his "battering ram" head to continuously check on the baby. Kelly explained that her baby had been sick so when her dog kept breaking in to wake the baby up she was getting very frustrated. As every new mother knows, a sleeping baby is a luxury, especially when that baby is ill.

"I was getting so fed up with him," Kelly explained in the video below. Posting images to social media of her dog peaking his head into the room, staring at the baby.

"Until she stopped breathing," Kelly explained in the video below.

Kelly explained that while she didn't know that something was wrong at the time, she was quickly alerted by her dog's actions. She found it peculiar that he continuously opened the door to sniff at the baby, she got up to check the baby as well.

"We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs," Kelly explained in the video below.

Kelly posted the story to Twitter and it quickly went viral with people explaining that whenever a dog is acting weird or strange, the dog knows that something must be up. Luckily, Kelly listened to her dog and went to check on her baby.

Because of Henry's valiant actions, Kelly and her family are safe and sound. They spent the night in the hospital and Henry held down the fort at home. Henry is another one of our favorite canine heroes.

