An Elderly Veteran Was Lost Until Those In A West Virginia Restaurant Treated Him With Kindness

An act of kindness has caught the attention of many on social media

In West Virginia, an elderly veteran walked into the Boston Beanery restaurant. Sensing something was wrong, the hostess waved over the owner who asked the man his name. Unsure of the answer, the man, who was experiencing dementia, shouted "Of course I know my name," however, could not answer the owner, Angie Way Blankenship.

Understanding what was happening, the Boston Beanery served this gentleman a drink and a meal and offered him a seat. They alerted the police to what was going on and allowed the man to take a break in their restaurant while they waited for help to arrive.

Mike Forte, a patron of the Boston Beanery, experienced the entire thing and posted all about it on Facebook.

Read his entire Facebook post, below:

"A heart-warming Christmas story:

An elderly man wandered into the Boston Beanery Restaurant in Morgantown this evening. Sensing something was wrong, the host summoned owner Angie Way Blankenship. She asked him if he was here with someone or how he got here, but he could not remember. She asked if he knew his name and he said "Of course I know my name!" But he couldn't answer her.

The Beanery gave him a meal and a soft drink. A Morgantown Police officer came to assist and sat with the man for over an hour, eventually finding out that he had a son (the officer contacted) and that he would come to pick him up.

I wish we would hear more stories like this in the media about the kindness of our local businesses and especially about our dedicated local police officers!

His son did arrive and took him safely home."

Luckily, the man's son did arrive and safely escorted the lost veteran home.

Because of the kindness of strangers, this man was found safe and sound. After the incident happened, Forte's Facebook post went viral and the owner of the Boston Beanery spoke to the local news about the incident saying, "It takes a village. We need each other, that's the thing. I didn't do anything. I was just here."

In a world often divided, we're so lucky that we still reach out to help one another.

You can watch the full video here.

