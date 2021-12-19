Michigan Man Flew to Kentucky to Deliver Toys to Children

A Northern Michigan man flew to Kentucky in a plane filled with toys to help children impacted by tornados.

Homeless Angels

Timothy Baise runs Homeless Angels, a street-based outreach in Lansing, Michigan that helps raise money for homeless people throughout Michigan. While at an outreach mission in Michigan, Timothy asked the airport manager what he should deliver to those in Kentucky who were impacted by the recent tornados.

Surrounded by toys, Baise was shocked to hear the airport manager explain that more than anything, these families need just that, toys. Many families lost everything and children were impacted more than most. In order to bring joy and love to those in need, Timothy packed the toys into a plane and flew from Northern Michigan to Mayfield, Kentucky.

"There are hundreds of houses that are just destroyed. There's no way these families are going to be able to get anything for these children. Toys, I mean I had goosebumps, I almost couldn't breathe, right? I started like blowing up because I'm in the middle of this," explained Baise. "He had no idea who I was or what we were doing at the time and he said toys. All I could say is 'I'll be there tomorrow."

Feeling incredibly moved, Baise loaded around 1,000 toys into his plane and plans to make another trip next week to bring more toys as well as other much-needed items to those in Kentucky who were impacted by the recent tornados.

All we can say is thank you, Timothy! We are lucky to live in a world with somebody so kind.