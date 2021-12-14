Valparaiso, IN

Man Purchases $30,000 in Meijer Gift Cards for Less Fortunate People This Holiday Season

Good News Daily

"I'm doing what God put me on the planet to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piCtH_0dLhw2S100
Ken Allen / Credit: Doug Ross, The Times

This holiday season is looking a bit brighter for some Meijer shoppers this year because an angel in plain clothes has come around to help out his neighbors in need.

Ken Allen, an attorney in Valparaiso, Indiana, bought $30,000 in gift cards to Meijer stores in Indiana to give back to less fortunate holiday shoppers. He was met with stories of hardship, tears, hugs, and thankfulness to those whom he helped this holiday season.

Allen distributed $100 gift cards to people with the help of school officials from the School City of Hammond and Portage Township Schools. On top of his generous donations, Meijer added on to the holiday spirit by offering a 10% discount to shoppers with no cap on how much they had to spend and what they could buy.

"I'm doing what God put me on the planet to do, to help people," Allen explained.

Allen said that he used to buy gifts and wrap them to donate to those in need but realized that there is a much better approach, that's when he decided to buy gift cards and let the less fortunate do the shopping for themselves so they could get exactly what they needed.

We love to see it - kindness reigns this holiday season. Thank you, Ken Allen! If you are feeling generous this holiday season, remember that there are many people around the world who are less fortunate than you - even a smile can change a day.

Happy holidays!

