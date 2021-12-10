Each Christmas These Ohio Siblings Donate Thousands of Toys to a Children's Hospital in Cleveland

Each year, these kids donate to kids - what could be better?

Tyler Slaven

Over the last six years, Tyler and Monica Slaven have donated over 50,000 toys to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Tyler explained that the idea was formed by him and his sister, Monica, while they were thinking about children at the hospital over the holidays, not able to get around on their own, probably having a pretty upsetting Christmas.

In 2015, their first year doing donations, they were able to donate over 8,000 toys to children who are experiencing pretty devastating illnesses over the holidays. Each year the number has grown larger and larger and this year they hope to beat their 50,000 toy mark.

"They're [kids] not in there typically for a routine they visit. That's the sad thing. I mean, they have either been there for a while or they're in pretty bad shape. Those are the kids that need to be brightened up the most. They're not going to be in there for a day then get to go home, most likely," Tyler explained.

Their love for charity, children, and the holidays brought them to continue doing their yearly donations. They hope that each year will be better than the year before and that they can bring more brightness, kindness, and holiday spirit to kids during Christmas.

Thank you for your kindness, Slaven siblings. We can't wait to see what you do this year and for the years to come! We hope this story inspires kindness in all who read it. Happy holidays!