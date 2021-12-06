Missing Dog Saved Family From a Fire Before Being Reunited With His Owners

In Virginia, one dog proved to be a hero.

Butter AKA Cooper courtesy of his temp owners

Over the summer, Butter aka Cooper had run away from his home and that's when Charity Golloway and her children found him. Assuming the dog was a stray, Charity set up a dog house equipped with a heat lamp in her yard to keep Butter warm during the cold, Fall months.

Last week, while Butter was sleeping, the heat lamp that was heating his dog house caught fire - the dog house was incredibly close to the Gallowoy's home. Butter quickly jumped to action and began barking at Charity Galloway's window to alert her that something wasn't right.

"He knew something wasn't right and that someone needed to know," Golloway explained, "He's a smart dog.

Because of Butter's quick thinking, Charity was able to call the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, who came quickly and put out the fire in her yard. The heat from the fire burst a window in her home, showing just how close the fire came to harm her and her children.

Luckily, our hero, Butter was there to alert the family.

After the fire was put out, the fire department and Butter were able to catch up, play, and keep each other company. That's when they posted a photo of their hero, Butter, on Facebook. Quickly, Butter went viral and his family, who know him as Cooper, saw his photo and jumped to retrieve their sweet, lost pup.

"He's going to be leaving us and that makes me want to cry, but I'm happy for him," Golloway explained. "We will be staying in touch."

Golloway plans to serve Butter aka Cooper a steak dinner before he leaves her home. We love you, Butter - thanks for being our hero!

Watch the full video below: