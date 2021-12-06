Missing Dog Saved Family From a Fire Before Being Reunited With His Owners

Good News Daily

In Virginia, one dog proved to be a hero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dLpY_0dFg02lb00
Butter AKA Cooper courtesy of his temp owners

Over the summer, Butter aka Cooper had run away from his home and that's when Charity Golloway and her children found him. Assuming the dog was a stray, Charity set up a dog house equipped with a heat lamp in her yard to keep Butter warm during the cold, Fall months.

Last week, while Butter was sleeping, the heat lamp that was heating his dog house caught fire - the dog house was incredibly close to the Gallowoy's home. Butter quickly jumped to action and began barking at Charity Galloway's window to alert her that something wasn't right.

"He knew something wasn't right and that someone needed to know," Golloway explained, "He's a smart dog.

Because of Butter's quick thinking, Charity was able to call the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, who came quickly and put out the fire in her yard. The heat from the fire burst a window in her home, showing just how close the fire came to harm her and her children.

Luckily, our hero, Butter was there to alert the family.

After the fire was put out, the fire department and Butter were able to catch up, play, and keep each other company. That's when they posted a photo of their hero, Butter, on Facebook. Quickly, Butter went viral and his family, who know him as Cooper, saw his photo and jumped to retrieve their sweet, lost pup.

"He's going to be leaving us and that makes me want to cry, but I'm happy for him," Golloway explained. "We will be staying in touch."

Golloway plans to serve Butter aka Cooper a steak dinner before he leaves her home. We love you, Butter - thanks for being our hero!

Watch the full video below:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Only good news, every day. Be kind to one another.

Los Angeles, CA
3792 followers

More from Good News Daily

8-Year-Old Girl is Selling Cupcakes to Buy Christmas Presents for Foster Children

Cupcakes can do more than just provide us with a treat!. "I wanted to help, so I started baking cupcakes." Summer Lin, an eight-year-old Texan, wanted to do something special for kids that don't have as much as she and her friends have. An avid baker and a kind soul, Summer simply wanted to give back - she chose foster children because she knew that "Santa has a hard time finding the foster kids."

Read full story
17 comments
Des Moines, IA

In an Act of Kindness, a Stranger Keeps an Iowan Man's Christmas Light Tradition Going Strong

For decades, Dale Marks has put up an elaborate Christmas light display that draws in people by the carload who come to marvel at his beautiful Christmas display. Every year the Marks' put donation boxes at the end of the driveway for visitors to donate money and food to the Food Bank of Iowa as they drive past. Last year they were able to raise over 28,000 meals in cash for the Food Bank and this year they hoped to do even better.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

ASPCA Kid of the Year Goes to Great Lengths to Find Forever Homes for Shelter Dogs

11-year-old Evan Bisnauth is like any other kid in Bronx, New York. With varying interests that keep him busy, however, nothing keeps him away from his passion: helping unadoptable shelter dogs get acclimated so that they can find their forever homes. However, Evan doesn't just help these dogs by petting them and paying attention to them, Evan goes above and beyond by reading to them.

Read full story
7 comments

A Wrong Number Sparked a 20-Year Friendship Between a Florida Woman and a Rhode Island Man

“There are incredible people in this world that are a wrong number phone call away,” Mike on Facebook. 20 years ago, Gladys Hankerman dialed the number of Mike Moffit in an attempt to contact her sister. Instead of reaching her sister, to her surprise, a man answered the phone. This simple mistake was one that led to a lasting friendship going on for over 20 years.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Jogger Uses Ring Camera to Alert Family & Save Animals from House Fire

California family credits this mystery jogger for saving their animals. Courtney Polito was out of town when she got a notification from her Ring Camera. She saw a man pacing frantically back and forth in front of her home so she decided to pick up.

Read full story
2 comments

Grandmother & Teen Who Accidentally Sent Her a Text Message Six Years Ago, Spend Another Thanksgiving Together

An accidental text became an accidental tradition, and we're here for every moment of it!. Six years ago, Wanda Dench accidentally sent Jamal Hinton a text message inviting him to Thanksgiving Dinner. After a short exchange and selfies to prove that Wanda was indeed texting the wrong person, Jamal jokingly sent a text asking if he could come to Thanksgiving anyway.

Read full story
127 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Takes Kids Without Fathers On Fishing Trips

His nonprofit Take a Kid Fishing Inc. is uplifting kids, one fish at a time. William Dunn, a man who was born and raised in Miami, had a rough childhood. He grew up on boats because his father ran a lobster business off the coast of Florida. For Dunn, fishing has always been an escape. A few years ago, he got a calling - fishing had helped him get through his hard times so he wanted to give back to kids who were struggling in foster care, or those who were just having a hard time without a father figure in their lives.

Read full story
85 comments
Honolulu, HI

12-Year-Old Boy Uses His Boy Scout Knowledge to Rescue Lost Couple and Their Injured Dog

When JD, Aimee, and their dog Smokey set off on what was supposed to be a calm, two-mile hike they had no idea their day was about to become traumatic. While on the trail they got lost and ended up seven miles deep into the jungle and somewhere along the way, their dog Smokey hurt his paw.

Read full story
1 comments

This Company is Giving Homes to United States Veterans

Grab your tissues and get ready to watch an emotional journey [video below]. To celebrate Veteran's Day in the United States, Veterans United Home Loans decided to surprise eleven vets with wonderful, fully paid off homes, to thank them for their service. Rob Riggle, a retired U.S. Marine, Comedian, and actor, worked with Veterans United Home Loans to surprise vets who received a brand new home.

Read full story

Kroger Employed a Homeless Woman Says, "I Wish We Had 120 More Employees Like Her"

LaShenda Williams has had a pretty difficult life, she was raised in the foster care system and has never had the chance to have a stable home. Not too long ago, she was sleeping in the Kroger parking lot and wondering where her next meal would come from. In addition to experiencing child abuse in the foster care system, Williams also has a learning disability which has made it extremely difficult for her to find a stable job and take care of herself until one day a Kroger employee offered Williams a job at the store she had been sleeping in front of.

Read full story
249 comments
Nashville, TN

A White Officer Thanks Two Black Women Who Paid For His Meal, "Black Lives Matter, But So Does Yours"

When Deputy Jody McDowell of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department decided to stop at Cracker Barrel for breakfast he did not expect a simple act of kindness from two unassuming women to make his day.

Read full story
4 comments

Westchester Police Pick Up The Tab For A Homeless Man Who Was Caught Stealing Socks

In a heartbreaking effort to keep his feet fresh, one man resorted to stealing but instead of being put in cuffs, the police offered to pick up the tab. At the Dollar Store in Westchester County, the manager called the police on a homeless man whom she knows to be "a rebel," however when the police arrived they asked the man a few questions to get to the root of why he felt the need to shoplift instead of purchase the items in his bag.

Read full story

One Black Man's Fear of Walking in His Neighborhood Started a Nationwide Movement

Shawn Dromgoole has lived in the same Nashville neighborhood for his entire life. His family moved to the 12 South neighborhood of Nashville over 54 years ago and has owned the same house ever since. However, gentrification has inevitably pushed his fellow Black neighbors out of their homes due to surging home prices, and new, white neighbors had moved in.

Read full story
537 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Homecoming Queen Gives Crown to Classmate Who Lost Her Mother Hours Prior

A moment nobody expected but the community desperately needed. Nyla Covington was voted homecoming queen in her senior year at Forrest County Agricultural High School in Mississippi. However, when she received her crown, instead of wearing it herself she turned around and proudly placed it upon her friend and fellow homecoming queen nominee, Brittany Walters, who lost her mother just hours prior to the ceremony.

Read full story
3 comments
Vestavia Hills, AL

Young Girl With Special Needs Forms Special Bond With Kind Sanitation Worker

"You are the best part of my day!" Emma Grace has a fascination with big trucks, so when the garbage truck pulls up to her home on Tuesdays and Fridays, she sits at the front window and waves at the driver. To her surprise, one day Elbert Berry was driving the big truck and he began waving back at her.

Read full story
3 comments
Wyckoff, NJ

Local Bagel Shop Owner Shaves His Head to Show Customer That She's Not Alone

10-year-old Megan Ragucci has Alopecia Universalis and has been living with her diagnosis since the first grade. At times, living with her diagnosis has been difficult. Her mother explained, "She can't go anywhere without someone staring or asking if she's sick," so when a kind bagel shop owner approached Megan to tell her that he wanted to shave his head to match hers, her mother was blown away.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Former FBI Boss Becomes a School Bus Driver During Shortage in Virginia

"There are no unimportant jobs," Mike Mason explained. Mike Mason once worked for the FBI. In fact, he spent more than two decades climbing the ladder to eventually become the Executive Assistant Director of the FBI. Mike is a true American who has served his country for over two decades, first as Captain of the Marines and later as one of the heads of the FBI.

Read full story
8 comments
Shreveport, LA

A Group of Dads Have Joined Forces to Stop Violence in Schools

In Shreveport Louisiana, one Southwood High School was experiencing a drastic increase in fighting, violence, suspensions, and arrests. Within three days, more than twenty students had been arrested for participating in multiple fights. That's when this incredible group of dads decided that it was time to put an end to the violence.

Read full story
1 comments

Two Men Who Were Lost at Sea For 29 Days Say It Was a "Nice Break From Everything"

Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni decided to set sail from Mono Island in the Solomon Islands to travel about 124 miles south to the town of Noro on New Georgia Island on September 3rd, 2021. As they boarded their small, 23-foot motorboat on a trip they had done previously, they used the west coast of Vella Lavella Island and Gizo Island to their left as their guideposts.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy