This Company is Giving Homes to United States Veterans

Grab your tissues and get ready to watch an emotional journey [video below].

Veterans United Home Loans

To celebrate Veteran's Day in the United States, Veterans United Home Loans decided to surprise eleven vets with wonderful, fully paid off homes, to thank them for their service. Rob Riggle, a retired U.S. Marine, Comedian, and actor, worked with Veterans United Home Loans to surprise vets who received a brand new home.

He explains in the video below, "These Veterans have continued to live the military value of ‘selfless service’ even after they’ve hung up their uniforms. Teaming up with Veterans United to recognize these incredible Veterans has been an amazing experience."

Veterans United Home Loans understands the pivotal role that Veterans play in America. From volunteering, getting fellow Americans to the polls, charitable giving, and community involvement, United States Veterans are involved. Unfortunately, in the United States, 1.4 million Veterans are at risk of homelessness, which is why to celebrate Veteran's Day, 10 United States Veterans got incredible homes.

In the image below, you can see an estimate of Homeless Veterans in the United States.

“Our #ThanksToVeterans campaign underscores the daily commitment of veterans as local leaders, dedicated volunteers, and exemplary neighbors,” said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations for Veterans United Home Loans and a military spouse. “And what better way to thank these deserving individuals than by giving them houses of their very own in the communities they call home?”

In the video below, you can see these wonderful vets find their forever homes. Riggle says, “We hope, through shining a light on their stories, we inspire folks across the country to show Veterans just how much they mean to our communities.”

Thank you for your service, United States Veterans, and thank you Veterans United Home Loans.