Westchester Police Pick Up The Tab For A Homeless Man Who Was Caught Stealing Socks

In a heartbreaking effort to keep his feet fresh, one man resorted to stealing but instead of being put in cuffs, the police offered to pick up the tab.

Body Cam Footage - Facebook - Westchester Police

At the Dollar Store in Westchester County, the manager called the police on a homeless man whom she knows to be "a rebel," however when the police arrived they asked the man a few questions to get to the root of why he felt the need to shoplift instead of purchase the items in his bag.

As the police asked him to empty his bag they noticed that all he had were socks, quite a lot of socks. They asked him if he had anything else, including weapons, and the man explained that all he had were the socks in his bag. They patted him down and thanked him for being honest.

"You’re a little light on some socks," one of the police asked, to which the man answered yes, and explained that he's sleeping around Mount Vernon, and "walking around town". The officer then went on to purchase $15 worth of socks, which at two per package, means that this nice man now has 30 pairs of fresh socks to make his life a bit easier.

"Listen, I know how important it is to have a nice pair of socks, especially when you’re out running around and, you know, you got nothing else going on, so we’ll get you taken care of, "Officer Cartwright explained while the other officer on the call spoke to the homeless man about the local shelter that he works at.

"Stop by, okay," the other officer said - asking the homeless man to come by the shelter where there is food, clothes, and other necessities for the homeless.

One good deed done could be the fresh start that this man needed.

Watch the entire video below: