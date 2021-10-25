Former FBI Boss Becomes a School Bus Driver During Shortage in Virginia

"There are no unimportant jobs," Mike Mason explained

Mike Mason once worked for the FBI. In fact, he spent more than two decades climbing the ladder to eventually become the Executive Assistant Director of the FBI. Mike is a true American who has served his country for over two decades, first as Captain of the Marines and later as one of the heads of the FBI.

Mike, who was retired after spending most of his life working harder than most of us can imagine, has now decided to become a bus driver in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Chesterfield County has been experiencing a massive bus driver shortage, one in which several people, including Mike, have jumped to help their communities.

This dad even drove a limo to help kids get to and from school.

During the pandemic so many people have been expected to work, to keep this country running, people like grocery store workers, medical professionals, and other first responders. Jobs that people once considered "unimportant" have now become first responders, without whom we wouldn't be able to get our basic necessities like food and water.

"I've done some important things, but guess what? This is important, too," Mike explained.

"I think in our society we need to get next to the idea that there are no unimportant jobs. I mean, what could be more important than the attention we pay to our education system?"

Mike explained that, as for the salary, he has already donated everything that he is expected to make this year to various charities. We're so lucky to live on the same planet as people like Mike, selfless, kind people, who simply want to help make this world a better place.

