A Group of Dads Have Joined Forces to Stop Violence in Schools

These dads are true heroes!

Dads on Duty

In Shreveport Louisiana, one Southwood High School was experiencing a drastic increase in fighting, violence, suspensions, and arrests. Within three days, more than twenty students had been arrested for participating in multiple fights. That's when this incredible group of dads decided that it was time to put an end to the violence.

Michael LaFitte, the founder of Dads on Duty was sick of seeing kids in his community being privy to violence and arrests. That's when he had the idea, "We're dads, we decided the best people who can take care of our kids are who? Are us," he told CBS.

He and a group of over fifty dads in the community decided to take shifts at Southwood High School where they patrol the hallways and interact with students. When they feel a shift in energy the dads step in, joke with students, or give them a stiff "dad stare" and tell them to go to class.

The kids in the school have responded greatly. They've explained that having the dads there breaks up any tension. "They're just funny," one student explained. The "dad jokes" come out in droves and instead of kids being violent at school, they now attend classes, listen to the dads, and joke around in the hallways.

Since the Dads on Duty have taken action there have been no fights, no arrests, and no violence at Southwood High School. It's clear that this creative idea to stop the violence has truly shifted momentum in their community.

Check out the video below:

We're so thankful that these dads stepped in and we're lucky to be viewing positive change.