Realtor Transforms Abandoned Properties into Tiny Home Villages That Give Permanent Housing to the Homeless

Linda Brown, a realtor in Missouri, is determined to make her hometown “a city where no one sleeps outside.”

For over nine years, Linda Brown and her husband ran a nightly "drop-in" shelter where her homeless neighbors could come in, eat, shower, do laundry, use a computer, and socialize during bingo games and karaoke—but they wanted to do more.

That's when they sparked the idea for Eden Village, and once they got to work they transformed an abandoned mobile home property into a village of tiny homes that provides permanent housing to the chronically disabled homeless.

According to Good News Network, "They raised $4.75 million and opened Eden Village in 2018, erecting 31 tiny homes that are now occupied by people like Jonathan Fisher. He was battling substance abuse, and had lived on the streets for two years when he met Linda Brown, who changed his life."

“In the worst moments of my life, Linda gave me guidance, care, and made me feel like I was still worth something,” Fisher says. Now, Fisher is sober and works full-time for Brown in Eden Village.

The idea behind Eden Village sprung from when Linda was watching her homeless friends struggle with drug addiction, self-worth issues, and a myriad of others issues that come from being chronically disabled and homeless. She wanted to build a village, a home with necessities and community, to help her homeless neighbors finally feel at home.

Linda was inspired by her love for her community and her love for God.

Eden Village's slogan is, "Imagine a city where nobody sleeps outside."

You can visit the Eden Village website to donate to the 501(C-3) nonprofit or volunteer with them.

