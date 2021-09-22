Watch When This Golden Retriever Discovers The Puppy Cam

Everything about this video is adorable.

YouTube

A golden retriever was having a ball playing by himself when he heard his mom's voice coming from the puppy cam. As the dog continues to throw his toy in the air, he hears his mom's voice ask him, "What are you doing." Caught completely by surprise the puppy stops still in his tracks to inspect where his mom's voice could be coming from.

The sweet pup walks up to the camera and begins sniffing around. He then makes direct eye contact and continues to sniff out the camera, probably wondering, "Um, where is my mom and how can she see me?"

As a person who has personally installed a puppy cam in their home, I know the joy of talking to my dogs through the camera and watching their faces light up with surprise when they hear my voice.

However, seeing this dog immediately recognize that he is on a candid camera is absolutely adorable! We cannot stop watching this cute video!

In a super sweet recorded video, we see the golden retriever puppy look shocked that he is being watched! Then, he strolls upstairs to see his mom who is watching from the other side.

We absolutely love this story and can't wait to see more cute videos of cute puppies caught on a candid camera!

To see the whole video, check it out below.

