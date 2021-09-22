Doberman Mom Adopts A Two-Day-Old Kitten As One Of Her Own

As they say, "mother knows best"

Brittany Callan / Facebook

When Brittany Callan's doberman, Ruby, gave birth to her pups, she had no idea that there would be another baby joining the family. This baby, however, was not a puppy, but a tiny, two-day-old kitten.

Brittany Callan says she thinks the kitten, who she's named "Ramblin' Rose", was about two or three days old when she found her and brought her home to see if Ruby would accept the kitten as her own. Little did she know, the new mother would immediately take the cat under her paw and treat her as if she was her own, newborn puppies.

"Seriously cannot get over how well Ruby has taken to this kitten," Callan wrote on Facebook.

Callan has been melting hearts online with photos and videos of the kitten mixed in with the dogs.

Brittany Callan / Facebook

Now that the pups are nursing less, Ruby will transport the kitten to the couch for one on one nursing sessions to make sure that the kitten gets all of the love that she needs in order to grow up to be one big, strong cat. Or, as Ruby may think, a big strong dog!

It's well known that many animals who have recently given birth may accept a baby that is not their own into the litter. However, Brittany never expected Ruby to truly love and care for Rose as her own quite as she did.

We absolutely love this heart-warming story of puppy-kitten love. We can't wait to see what's next with these two sweet friends.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.