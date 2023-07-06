Check out Humberto Ramos’ new design for JACKPOT

Mary Jane Watson Jackpot Design Photo by Marvel Comics

Mary Jane’s new super hero persona debuting in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 on August 9!

New York, NY— July 6, 2023 — Next month’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 will be a special over-sized issue packed with surprises! A host of all-star talent will join Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. to set up their exciting second year on the title with story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest upcoming Spider-projects and awesome extra bonus stories including a tale by writer Celeste Bronfman and artist Alba Glez that launches Mary Jane’s exciting new era as JACKPOT!

Mary Jane Watson’s thrilling new “jackpot” powers were recently explored in the pages of Jed MacKay and Vincenzo Carratu’s hit Mary Jane & Black Cat limited series and now, she’s ready to show off her exciting abilities to the Marvel Universe at large as a bona fide super hero! Bronfman and Glez’s touching story will see MJ come to terms with the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred to her family in recent issues before taking to the streets to help others in need! Mary Jane’s journey as JACKPOT will continue in upcoming issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN as well as a yet to be announced new limited series!

Face it, Tiger, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 will be one for the books! Check out Humberto Ramos’ csotume design below and pick up the issue when it hits stands on August 9! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

