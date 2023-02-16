Buffalo, NY

Buffalo mass killing perpetrator receives a life imprisonment sentence

N.Y.'s BUFFALO — The perpetrator of a racial gun massacre inside a Buffalo supermarket last year, who was found guilty of killing 10 people, was issued a life sentence without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

Payton Gendron, 19, began shooting inside Tops Supply chain on May 14, 2022, while donning bulletproof vests and headgear. He used a live-streaming device to broadcast the invasion. With a fully automatic weapon, he shot 13 individuals. Only three people lived. He had only Black victims.

"After selecting our city as the target of his terror attack, this defendant shot innocent African American citizens as they were shopping for groceries on a Saturday afternoon. Violence, especially violence motivated by hate, will not be tolerated. We sought to obtain justice for the victims and our community by prosecuting this defendant to the fullest extent of the law. Today, I am pleased to announce that Payton Gendron will be spending the rest of his life behind bars. While we may never fully heal from this horrific crime, I continue to pray for all who have been impacted by this tragedy," declared Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Judge Susan Eagan provided the penalty, telling Gendron, "There is no place for you or your ignorant, hateful, and evil ideologies. There can be no mercy for you ... You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again."

Gendron eventually had to pay attention to and confront relatives in court on Wednesday. He witnessed their anguish and righteous indignation spontaneously erupt before his eyes. him.

A man buying a birthday cake was among those murdered, as were a former bishop, a grandma of nine, and a grandma.

"He went to that store to get a cake for my little brother because May 14 is his birthday and he turned 3 years old and he didn't get to celebrate his birthday with his dad because he never came back," Deja Brown announced of target Andre Mackniel.

Beforeroom, there was an explosion before the sentence was handed out. To escape facing the death penalty for the atrocity, Gendron agreed. Some of the remaining families experienced an emotional overload.

"You come to our city and decide you don't like Black people. We wanted our kids to go to good schools. We loved our kids," one individual yelled earlier at a man arrested at Gendron.

Court officials hurriedly escorted that man outside.

Somebody from each of the families was identified and appeared in the courtroom earlier on Wednesday morning and addressed the gunman personally, and the anguish was evident.

"While writing this, tears fell from my eyes thinking about the beautiful person you took," said Wayne Jones, son of target Celestine Chaney.

"Our grandmother had a strong and resilient spirit. She may not be present for our milestones, but you should know her legacy will outlive you. You will simply go from a name to a number. You will be herded like cattle. You will miss out on family events. You will be nameless and faceless and we feel sorry for you," said Simone Whitfield, granddaughter of victim Ruth Whitfield. "You are a cowardly racist ... You thought you broke us, but you awoke us. We know the pure hatred behind your heinous crime. We are here to tell you that you failed. We will continue to be everything you hate and everything you intended to destroy."

"What can you possibly say after putting on a video of killing people? It was like a video game to you. What can you possibly say?" let out Brian Tally, target Geraldine Tally's brother-in-law.

"Do I want you to die? No. I want you to stay alive. I want you to think about this every day of your life," let out Tamika Harper, Tally's niece.

"How do I look at her Christmas stocking hanging every year? Today, when I think of Robby, I don't think of her like this. I have this picture to remind me she was a beautiful girl. I think of her alone, laying on the pavement for hours," Dezzelynn McDuffie let out her daughter, Roberta Drury.

"You didn't shoot her once, but you turned around and shot her two times, so much so that her... her viewing could not even be made by her family," declared Michelle Spite, the niece of target Pearl Young.

Gendron expressed his regret for his misdeeds at the hearing.

."I did a terrible thing that day. I shot and killed people because they were Black," he declared.

But home partners were unaffected.

"It was written for him. It didn't seem sincere. It was too short," declared Deja Brown, the daughter of one of the targets.

Some relatives were left feeling unsatisfied even after the punishment was done.

"I want to choke him until my fingerprints leave a mark around his neck. That's what I wanted, from the bottom of my heart," said Barbara Massey, the sister of one of the victims. "I want the death penalty. I know ... a lot of my family now want him to be in jail for 200 or 300 years. I think that's a waste of money."

The legal challenges for Gendron did not end with the punishment. On Thursday, he will return to a government courtroom where he is charged with 27 offenses, including counts of committing hate crimes and the potential of the death penalty.

