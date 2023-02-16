Before DeSantis getting stands here, Pence pushes to seize the political battle position.

Photo by Jonathan Simcoe on Unsplash

Mike Pence, a past vice president, wanted it to be evident that no Conservative presidential contender in 2024 will outsmart him on the issues of gender, homosexuality, and education that are motivating the right.

He is positioning himself as a genuine competitor to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as an independent if brighter, culture warrior. And on Wednesday, Pence made speeches in Minnesota and Iowa that criticized racial studies curriculum and gender-affirming practices in schools to confirm that position.

“The truth is, it wasn’t our choice to start the left’s culture war. But now we have no choice but to win it for the sake of our children and grandchildren,” Pence told a crowd in Minneapolis, shortly after federal appellate court judges in nearby St. Paul heard arguments over an Iowa school gender identity policy that the former vice president opposes. “We will win this fight.”

The Linn-Mar Communities Education Department in Iowa, which serves close to 8,000 students and is located northeast of Cedar Rapids, is currently the focus of a Conservative effort to gain control of the local school system. Additionally, Pence and conservative organizations are fighting in court to prevent the education department from following a rule requiring teachers to safeguard students' sexual identities on campus, raising concerns about whether parents have a right to be informed of their children's demands.

The complaint exemplifies Pence's culturally focused educational agenda and fits with his generation's focus on everything from complaining about immorality to denouncing Disney's "Mulan" in the 1990s. The case is mostly associated with a region in the American Midwest that is still essential to the Current republican nomination race.

A combination of Christian organizations and the conservative Families Defense Educational organization submitted legal documents opposing the school municipality's decision, and Pence's Promoting American Democracy organization has also done the same. Conservative state attorneys general have backed a legal challenge to the policy's suspension as well.

But the legal dispute is also the center of a Pence campaign operation, financed with an original budget of $1 million, that will, according to advisers, lobby for parental responsibility regulations through online advertisement, gatherings, and volunteering awareness campaigns.

According to Pence, the main focus is a larger conflict over youth that has spread to colleges and universities.

“We’re told that we must not only tolerate the left’s obsessions with race and sex and gender but we must earnestly and enthusiastically participate or face severe consequences,” Pence said Wednesday. “Nowhere is the problem more severe, or the need for leadership more urgent, than in our public school classrooms.”

The Pence-style program was criticized by major Republicans and LGBTQ activist groups on Wednesday, which is a warning that differences over what students learn and their identities will fuel both organizations in the run-up to 2024.

“It’s disappointing that someone who professes a deep love for the U.S. Constitution would so venomously assault the rights of the most marginalized,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said in a statement. “Sadly, Mike Pence is mimicking the Trump-DeSantis playbook, rather than blazing a path that builds on the patriotism and courage he demonstrated on January 6, 2021, to thwart the overthrow of our democracy.”

Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, during his appropriation speech Wednesday, said the “real intention” of the broader conservative ideological battle “is to marginalize people and ideas they don’t like.”

The Trevor Development's 2022 document on LGBTQ adolescent mental health states that using the appropriate pronouns can be a redeeming opportunity for transgender and genderqueer youth, who are more susceptible to suicide paranoid delusions than their classmates. According to a community poll, LGBTQ children between the ages of 13 and 17 had greater suicidal behaviors.

“The only radical thing is to suggest that schools must forcibly out transgender students to their parents, without regard to their safety, and to turn a blind eye to harassment by their peers, in the name of free speech,” declared Peter Renn, aged attorney at the Lambda Legal gay fairness institution.

Pence feels at ease in this environment because of his criticism of "Mulan" for showing women in the military during his stint as a talk radio show host and blogger. His educational priorities as governor of Indiana were principally the expansion of school systems and the use of scholarships.

Pence published what he referred to as a "freedom agenda" last year, calling for "patriotic education" in secondary schools to teach pupils about the Founding Documents and the Constitutional. But the controversy over his Religious Freedom and Preservation Act, a policy that opponents claimed would have led to LGBTQ harassment, became one of the defining features of his governorship. Indiana suffered a $60 million loss in conference revenue as a result of the incident.

The Linn-Mar Communities Education Department board then enacted policies and guidelines in April 2022 to support children who identify as transgender, nonbinary, or those who are unsure of their gender. The guideline would allow impacted kids to obtain a "Gender Support Plan" from superintendents or psychologists and let them choose whether their families or legal representatives would attend the following sessions to discuss the request.

According to the guideline, teachers must ask pupils how they want to be acknowledged in front of the classroom and correspondence with their parents. It stated that "intentional" or "persistent" dismissals to recognize a child's gender identification on the part of faculty or other classmates would violate the institution's pro-government and discrimination policies.

In compliance with federal law, Linn-policy Mar's also stipulated that family members would be entitled to access their children's educational records.

On behalf of seven unidentified family members, Families Attempting to defend Schooling filed a federal complaint in August, alleging that the regulation breached their constitutionally protected rights by denying them access to knowledge about their children and command over issues about their gender identification, as well as by intimidating to expel students for their utterance in an unconstitutional manner.

An appeal to an 8th Appellate committee was heard on Wednesday after a federal jurisdiction magistrate judge in September denied a request to halt the program while the complaint was being litigated.

“I believe it’s an issue, not that the majority of the American people stand with us on, but I think it’s got to be almost every parent in America,” Pence said Wednesday. “You do not craft a gender transition plan for my child without my knowledge or consent. I believe the American people believe that.”

Pence's strategy for winning his democratic nominee revolves around appealing to Evangelical republicans in South Carolina and Iowa, early elementary regions where he has garnered a lot of support from supporters and voters. Following his address in Minneapolis, he moved on to Cedar Rapids, where he joined parents in a protest against measures like those adopted by the Linn-Mar Independent School District. Inquiries for comments were not answered by the school system.

According to David Kochel, a seasoned Iowa Political consultant, Pence's appearance in eastern Iowa will likely have an impact there because local media there has been heavily covering the parental responsibility campaign.

“The fact that he’s moving towards the race and he’s in Iowa as opposed to Tallahassee, it’s more intentionally political in terms of the ’24 race,” Kochel said. “He’s taking advantage of an opportunity in Iowa that DeSantis has chosen not to take advantage of yet, but they’re gonna end up in basically the same place on the issue.”