The topic of airplanes and enigmatic objects will be discussed by Biden.

According to two persons knowledgeable with the conversation, President Joe Biden intends to speak in the fullest detail yet on Thursday well about slightly elevated Chinese balloons alongside the other three items that were destroyed by American warplanes.

The presentation was anticipated to be on Thursday, according to the individuals, who spoke on the speaking anonymously. Although the exact time was unknown, Biden, 80, is set to receive a medical checkup at Walter Reed hospitals in the morning.

Legislators have pressed Biden to elaborate on the recent overpasses by unexplained spacecraft, which have perplexed many Americans.

He hasn't spoken anything publicly about the circumstance, allowing it toite House aides to address it.

The Chinese balloon was described as a helium balloon by Beijing while the United States claimed it was used for monitoring.

On Thursday, when questioned about Biden's anticipated comments, a spokesperson for China's high commissioner once more described the collapsed balloons as an unmanned civiliaairshipsip" and said that its entry into American territory was only an isolated" event.

The U.S. “should be willing to meet China in the middle, manage differences and appropriately handle isolated, unexpected incidents to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments; and promote the return of U.S.-China relations to a healthy and stable development track,” spokesman Wang Wenbin told journalists at an ordinary briefing.

Since the telescopic Chinese balloons were gunned down by an American warplane on February 4, three further items have been destroyed over difficult-to-reach regions: two in the frigid North, and one whose fragments fell into Lake Huron.

The idea that the three items were connected to an economic or other harmless purpose is being considered, according to John Kirby, the White House's national defense spokeswoman, on Tuesday.

He claimed that the provenance of the three objects was still a mystery to the United States.

Jake Sullivan, the defense minister, has been requested by Vice President Biden to lead a task force of relevant agencies in developing future policies for dealing with unexplained components.

This week, it is expected to produce rules outlining the factors that should be taken into account before gunning down an unknown person.

According to a U.S. official who spoke on anonymity on Wednesday, the Chinese balloons that have been gunned down after reaching the mainland United States had a progression that was supposed to take over Guam and Hawaii at first but was pushed off target.