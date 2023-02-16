FBI raided the University of Delaware as part of the Biden documents investigation, according to an AP source.

Photo by Darien Pinto on Unsplash

As part of a settlement into whether President Joe Biden may have handled confidential consumer information improperly, the FBI recently conducted a search of the University of Delaware for confidential info.

A source with knowledge of the situation who talked to Newsweek under the requested anonymity and was not permitted to speak openly about it acknowledged the investigation, which was initially reported by CNN. If anything was discovered, the subject refused to speak.

An Attorney General special counsel is looking into how sensitive records from Biden's tenure as a congressperson and vice chairman ended up in his house and previous workplace, and whether any handling errors were made intentionally or accidentally. In January, Biden's attorneys revealed that a small group of papers with classification inscriptions had been discovered weeks prior in his former Washington headquarters. Since then, they have permitted FBI inspections of such a variety of residences.

Biden attended this institution as a student. In 2011, Biden agreed to donate his documents from his 36 years representing in the U.S. Senate to the college. The records were received on June 6, 2012, according to the institution, which posted images of the designated boxes being dumped at the institution amid blue and gold balloons.

The documents must be kept secret for two years following Biden's retirement from mainstream society, per the terms of his gift.

The presidency's former category would not attach to Biden's Congressional documents, although mismanagement of confidential info would still be prohibited.

The Attorney General was contacted by the White House but refused to respond. The Attorney General was also contacted by the University of Delaware regarding inquiries.

The community college is the 4th known place to be investigated by the FBI, having followed checks of his Delaware residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach as well as his old workplace at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, in which documents with highly confidential markers were most discovered recently by Biden's attorneys in a secure room in November.

All of those searches took place freely and with the approval of Biden's legal counsel.

When the FBI searched the Wilmington residence in January, they removed six things that contained documents marked as classified, according to Biden's private attorney. The Rehoboth Beach residence did not include any confidential documents, but investigators certainly took some personal notes as well as other materials related to Biden's stint as vice chairman for evaluation.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General is looking into the preservation of over 300 confidential materials by former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Following months of opposition by Trump and his attorneys to handing over the records to the administration, the FBI finally executed a warrant issued at the residence in August of last year.

After Mike Pence's attorneys disclosed last week that they had discovered a small piece of documentation with secret marks, the FBI also investigated his Indiana home. One other paper with confidential marks was reportedly discovered during that investigation, according to a Pence advisor.