California's Metropolitan statistical area — A former classmate of the California public education system who prefers to primarily avoid the limelight is the lucky recipient of the greatest U.S. lottery payout on record.

Officials from California Gaming announced on Tuesday that Edwin Castro had won the $2.04 billion Lottery jackpot in November. However, they were at a loss for words regarding him. According to federal law, Castro's name is on the permanent ledger, but no other information is, particularly his birthday and residence.

The Powerball jackpot was purchased at Joe's Service Department in the unorganized city of Altadena, which is located northeast of Los Angeles in the foothills. Recipients of California Gambling, however, are not obliged to reside in the territory. The owner of Joe's Support Center Joe Chahayed received a $1 million prize for delivering the lotto ticket.

Castro rebuffed a request from government representatives to address the media on Tuesday. Instead, he submitted a written letter in which he expressed his shock and ecstasy at winning the lotto. Castro said in his statement that he had "been educated in the California public education system," and that the randomization in California benefited government universities.

“It's gratifying to hear that, as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well," he spoke out.

Participants have the option of receiving their rewards in a flat amount or over 30 annual installments. Castro, according to federal authorities, selected the $997.6 million single sum.

According to California Lotto Deputy Commissioner Carolyn Becker, the majority of Powerball jackpot winners make an effort to maintain a low profile and stay out of the spotlight. However, some regions prefer to make public announcements of the beneficiaries to "humanize" the lotto by informing the public that actual people win actual prizes.

Due to how long it took for someone to select the ideal set of six combinations to win, Castro's jackpot victory was the largest in American history. Each time there are no winners, the Powerball lottery rises from its initial starting value of $20 million. Castro's quantities were announced after more than 40 successive drawings: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, plus the red Jackpot, which was 10.

According to Becker, all of those lotteries earned the highest money ever from a single jackpot—$156.3 million—for California's government universities. In its most current budget year, California Gaming raised $2 billion overall for government universities.

“These numbers represent promises kept since voters created the lottery in 1984 with the explicit purpose and intent to raise supplemental funding for public education,” California Lottery Director Alva Johnson spoke out.

Castro's victory indicates that three of the ten greatest lotteries payouts in American history have originated from tickets purchased in California. In 2016, three tickets purchased in Florida, California, and Tennessee resulted in a furthermore prize of $1.586 billion. The highest per-capita payout ever, at $699.8 million, was won in California in 2021 with a $699.8 million ticket.

Castro has the winning numbers, according to state authorities. It may go on exhibition in the lottery's corporate offices, according to Becker.