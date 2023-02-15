Nikki Haley, a Conservative, will oppose Trump for the presidency in 2024.

Photo by Jim Witkowski on Unsplash

Former South Carolina president and UN representative Nikki Haley declared her candidacy for the United States presidency in 2024.

"Now is not the time to hold back. Now is the time for a strong and proud America," she tweeted, correlating to a movement video.

Her former boss, Donald Trump, announced his candidacy in November, making her the second prominent Conservative to enter the race.

Ms. Haley is the third Indian American to campaign for the presidency.

In 2021, the 51-year-old republican governor declared she would not run against Mr. Trump for president. The need for "generational change," however, caused her to rethink her attitude in recent months.

Florida Representative Ron DeSantis and former Presidential Candidate Mike Pence are two additional Conservatives who are rumored to start their own White House ambitions.

Before and throughout the 6 January 2021 in behavior the US Capitol by Mr. Trump's followers, Ms. Haley criticized Mr. Trump's actions.

She claimed in a statement the day after the incident that "his actions since election day will be judged harshly by history".

The majority of early surveys indicate that Mr. Trump has a sizable advantage in South Carolina, where nomination he won on his path to the presidency in 2016; this shows the former adviser will face a difficult fight even on what ought to be friendly turf.

Mr. Trump is in the lead with 43% of the vote, while Ms. Haley is in fourth place with 12%, according to a national study by the pollster Trafalgar Group that included both existing and likely candidates.

However, a different survey conducted on Tuesday indicated that Mr. Trump's formerly resolute political position may be waning among his party's members.

Even though he was still the party's front-runner, 40% of Conservatives who were registered to vote said he shouldn't seek the presidency in 2024, according to a Reuters/Ipsos study.

According to the same survey, 52% of Republicans who identify as Progressives do not favor Mr. Biden's s.

Governor of Louisiana Bobby Jindal and current Vice President Kamala Harris were two other Indian Americans who sought the candidacy before Ms. Haley, but their campaigns in 2015 and 2020 failed to gather any traction.