In a strike on Jenin, Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old kid, according to Palestinian sources.

Photo by Hugo Delauney on Unsplash

A 14-year-old kid was killed by Israeli soldiers during a strike on the West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Health authority. According to the department, Qusai Radwan Waked was shot in the stomach.

Jibril Zubeidi, who was kidnapped, was the mission's original target, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Armed soldiers launched at the authorities during the operation, to which the Military, Border Agents, and Israel Security Agency returned fire in the unified announcement. In addition, individuals threw rocks and explosives at the authorities.

"We are aware of the reports regarding several armed individuals who got injured during the exchange of fire," the Israeli statement said.

On Sunday, footage from Jenin appeared to demonstrate at least seven Israeli military trucks entering the neighborhood. A different youtube clip from the same location demonstrates smoke coming from beneath a high building. Villagers claimed that during the operation, Israeli forces had used a stun grenade.

According to the Israelis, Zubeidi was suspected of "terrorist action against security forces and planning attacks," as well as taking part in the quick recovery of the corpse of an Israeli Arab man who died in a car crash in the West Bank in November.

Armed men seized the man's body, Tiran Ferro, from a Jenin treatment center after demanding that the bodies of Palestinians murdered by Israeli forces be returned. The body was turned over by the shooters to security staff working for the Palestinian Authority the next day. No discussions or exchanges regarding Ferro's remains, according to the IDF, had taken place.

According to the government Palestinian media organization WAFA, Zubeidi had previously completed an 11-year sentence in an Israeli jail. Dawoud, one of his siblings, was killed by Israeli soldiers last year, and Zakariya, the second brother, is an authority of Fatah who is now detained in Israel.