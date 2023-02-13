Photo by Ömer Haktan Bulut on Unsplash

An opponent region of Syria has been to deliver earthquake relief supplies because of "approval issues" with one conservative organization, a United Nations official announced Sunday.

For humanitarian organizations looking to reach the northern areas hit by Monday's earthquakes, which have killed nearly 29,000 people in Turkey and Syria and flattened parts of urban areas, the conflicts that traverse Syria, fractured by approximately 12 decades of fighting, are a further hurdle.

The majority of the 3,500 recorded deaths in Syria to date happened in the northwest, in areas mostly controlled by the Islamist militants Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

As administration front positions are closed off and there is only one crossing point connecting it to Turkey to the north, the region has gotten minimal support. Last week, the Syrian administration announced its willingness to provide help to the region's north.

According to a non-authorized HTS source who spoke to Reuters, the organization would not let shipments from areas of Syria controlled by the government and that aid would instead arrive via Turkey.

"We won't allow the regime to take advantage of the situation to show they are helping," the authority spoke out.

Without providing any details, a representative for the U.N.'s disaster relief agency told Reuters that there were "issues with approval" by the group, which the U.N. and the US classified as a terrorist organization.

A U.N. representative in Damascus would only say that the organization"continues to work with relevant parties to have access to the area."

The United Nations representative to Syria, Geir Pedersen, stated upon his arrival in Damascus on Sunday: "We need all the access we can get, across boundaries and borders, and we need more supplies.

"We are reaching out of course to bilateral countries, we are mobilizing funding, and we're trying to tell everyone (to) put politics aside, this is a time to unite behind a common effort to support the Syrian people," he spoke out.

The people of northeast Syria "rightly feel abandoned," according to Martin Griffiths, head of the United Nations relief agency, because they have been let down.

An inquiry for a response was not fully responded to by the HTS media office.

On Thursday, militants supported by Turkey in the northwest of the country forced back an armored vehicle delivering gasoline and other supplies from the northeastern, Kurdish-led portion of Syria.

However, more than a generation after Ankara severed economic ties with Damascus over the crisis, Turkey said last week that it would be willing to establish a permanent border crossing with administration areas in Syria.

According to spokesman Jens Laerke, the U.N. is also hoping to expand cross-border business by opening two more border checkpoints between Turkey and Syria that are controlled by the opponents.

U.N. support chief Griffiths "is working the phones exceptionally hard on that front on the diplomatic front, speaking to everyone to unlock more border crossings," Laerke let out.

On Monday, Griffiths would tell the General Assembly and the Security Council and intended to use a "water-tight argument" about urgent requirements to get past Russia's long-standing opposition to the cross-border assistance effort, which is a key supporter of Damascus.

Russia has shoved for additional cross-line deliveries but Laerke said that "in terms of volume and frequency of aid, the cross-border operation is the main show."

On Sunday, the representative of the European Union in Syria encouraged Damascus to "engage in good faith" with humanitarians to provide aid to those in need.

"It is important to allow unimpeded access for aid to arrive in all areas where it is needed," Dan Stoenescu notified Reuters

."Entering a fake blame game is not constructive and does not help us deliver aid to those in so much need and distress in a more timely manner. On the contrary," Stoenescu counted.