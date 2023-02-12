GOP congressman issues a warning Senate needs to act right away to safeguard Medicaid and Medicare

Photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash

Sen. Mike Shots, a Conservative from South Dakota, delivered a strong warning on Sunday about what will happen to Medicaid and Social Security if the Senate does nothing.

"In the next 11 years, we have to have a better plan in place than what we do today. Or we're going to see -- under existing circumstances -- some reductions of as much as 24% in some sort of a benefit. So, let's start talking now because it's easier to fix it now that it will be five or six years from now," Rounds told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

President Joe Biden has recently used his support for Medicaid and Social Security to make a powerful case opposing Conservatives. Trump has focused on a Republican senator from Florida named Rick Scott's proposition to terminate federal laws like Medicaid and Social Security every five years and compel Lawmakers to reauthorize them again.

During a presentation in Florida last week, Biden referred to his "spirited debate" with Conservatives at the State of the Union and labeled Scott's idea "outrageous." He also promised to veto such a scheme.

"The very idea that the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years I find to be somewhat outrageous. So outrageous that you might not even believe it," he spoke out, hauling out a handout detailing Scott's plan.

Last week, Scott explained to CNN's Kaitlan Collins that his idea aims to cut needless expenditure and make sure the federal government can "figure out how to start living within our means."

"I want to make sure we balance our budget and preserve Medicare and Social Security, and I've been clear all along," he said.

Sessions emphasized on Sunday that Conservatives want to enhance Medicare and Social Security through improved management rather than by taking the programs away from the American people.

"We think that there are possibilities out there of long-term success without scaring people and without tearing apart the system and without reducing benefits. But it requires management. And it requires looking at and making things better," he spoke out.