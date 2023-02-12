28,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, and Turkey has begun the disciplinary process.

Six days after one of the deadliest natural disasters to hit Turkey and Syria, firefighters continued to extricate people from the ashes on Sunday as Turkish authorities worked to keep the area under control and began pursuing legal action against some of the collapsed buildings.

The death toll from the huge earthquakes and Monday's earthquakes in both nations now surpassed 28,000, and it appears that number will continue to rise as the likelihood of discovering more surviving decreases. Since 1939, it was Turkey's deadliest earthquake.

To protect their properties from being plundered, displaced residents in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, close to the earthquake, claimed they had pitched camps as close as possible to their damaged or burned properties.

President Tayyip Erdogan committed to re-establish within weeks as he faced criticism for his handling of the earthquakes as he prepared for nationwide elections that are anticipated to be the most difficult of his twenty years in office.

Despite receiving less relief than in administration areas, the devastation in Syria was most severe in the rebel-held northwest, which forced many people to flee their homes for a second time after being uprooted by a civil war that lasted for ten years.

"We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths tweeted from the Turkey-Syria border, where only a single border crossing is open for U.N. aid supplies. "They rightly feel abandoned," Griffiths spoke out, counting that he was concentrating on addressing that swiftly.

Around 149 hours after the earthquake crushed Mustafa, 35, behind a mound of rubble from a property in the southeast Turkish town of Hatay, a Romanian recovery team hauled him down.

"His health is good, he was talking," said one of the rescuers. "He was saying, 'Get me out of here quickly, I've got claustrophobia'."

Due to reports of organizations between different groups of individuals and worries about stability in the earthquake-affected areas, two German relief organizations ceased operations in Turkey on Saturday.

Gizem, a rescuer from the region of Sanliurfa in Turkey's southeast, claimed she had observed robbers in the city of Antakya. "We cannot intervene much, as most of the looters carry knives."

While authorities in the port city of Iskenderun had stationed themselves at intersections of commerce avenues with several phone and diamond businesses, an elderly homeowner of Kahramanmaras said that gold accessories in his home had been seized.

Erdogan has issued a warning that criminals will face harsh punishment.

In the wake of the earthquake, the quality of construction in a nation with multiple seismic fault lines has been brought to harsh light.

According to Communications Director Fuat Oktay, 131 people have been named as having been involved in the collapsing of part of the hundreds of destroyed structures in the 10 devastated regions.

"We will follow this up meticulously until the necessary judicial process is concluded, especially for buildings that suffered heavy damage and buildings that caused deaths and injuries," he declared.

Transportation occasionally stopped along the major highway likely to lead into the city of Antakya as emergency crews yelled for secrecy to find signs of ongoing life underneath the ruins. The few constructions that were still standing must have big holes or plugged brick walls.

Erdogan is set to run in congressional and general elections in June when the incident strikes. His reputation was waning even before the accident as a result of rising unemployment and a weak Turkish economy.

Many have wondered why the military, which was crucial after a quake in 1999, was not called in more quickly. Some disaster victims and political opponents have criticized the government for slow and insufficient rescue operations early on.

While acknowledging issues, like the difficulty of delivering supplies amid destroyed transportation links, Erdogan said that the situation had been brought under control. He has urged unity and decried "negative" campaigning.

The hostilities that tore Syria apart during its 12-year civil war are currently impeding rescue efforts.

According to a U.N. official spokesman, authorization problems with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which handles most of the province, have slowed the delivery of quake assistance from congress territories into borders ruled by hawkish political opponents.

According to an HTS official in Idlib, the group would not permit any supplies from the territory under the government's supervision and that assistance would be arriving through Turkey to the north.

"Turkey has opened all the roads and we won't allow the regime to take advantage of the situation to show they are helping," the source declared.

On Thursday, militants supported by Turkey in the northwest of the country forced back an ammunition depot delivering fuel and other supplies from the northeastern, Kurdish-led portion of Syria.

The representative of the European Union in Syria pleaded with the Damascus government on Sunday to "engage in good faith" with aid workers. "It is important to allow unimpeded access for aid to arrive in all areas where it is needed," Dan Stoenescu said.

The earthquake ranks as the seventh worst catastrophic event in human history, with a death toll that is getting close to 31,000, caused by an earthquake in neighboring Iran in 2003.

More than 3,500 people have died in Syria, where the death toll has not been published since Friday, while 24,617 people have died inside Turkey.

Over 1 million people were reportedly housed in makeshift accommodations, while 80,000 people were reportedly hospitalized.

Source: Reuters News.

