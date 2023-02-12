Photo by Aditya Joshi on Unsplash

The Kansas House Of Representatives elected Mike Brown, an erstwhile Johnson State representative and advocate for campaign conspiracies, as its future mayor on Saturday, replacing a longstanding GOP activist and commander. This choice will mark a new era for conservative politics in the province.

After opposing Scott Schwab for commissioner during the August nomination, Brown is no stranger to starting an intra-party conflict.

He lost, although his movement, which frequently promoted false electoral conspiracy ideas, received 44% of the vote. He has also been an active member of the party at this point, and his policy platform called for reform inside the Kansas GOP.

Helen Van Etten, a seasoned Conservative in Kansas who had the support of the majority of the party's top elected leaders, was beaten by Brown. At the yearly party conference, it passed by a razor-thin margin of 90 to 88.

Kansas has become the most recent indicator of a schism inside the Conservative Movement, only weeks after Conservatives engaged in a contentious debate over who should be the next chairman of the Conservative Party Organization.

However, in contrast to the RNC vote, where current chief Ronna McDaniel easily won, the Kansas vote boosted Brown, who has vowed strong conservative leadership following a congressional electoral cycle that was divided for Conservatives in the Heartland State.

"We simply cannot continue to keep doing the same things over and over and believe that somehow it's going to turn out different," Brown said in a speech to delegates. "Because it will not turn out differently."

Mike Kuckelman, the departing GOP chair, recommended peaceful conversation when choosing the next coach at the commencement of the trial.

"We are going to run this meeting like Republicans want to be seen in the public," he instructed the delegates. "We have reporters back there, and we are going to run this meeting with decorum."

Conservatives tried to contain any internal conflicts in the run-up to the 2022 leadership contest by starting early, but individual lieutenant governor Dennis Pyle successfully steered conservative support away from the party's choice, ex-Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

But once Schmidt was defeated by Gov. Laura Kelly, dissenting views were more widely known. Kelly's victory was attributed by some to Pyle's involvement in the race, which received support from a group with Democratic leanings.

After Schmidt earned the democratic nominee without a contest, some critics attacked his campaign, saying he was a bland and, in some circumstances, inadequately conservative candidate.

Others felt the organization had strayed too far from the principles that had long made them appealing to more traditional conservative voters in Johnson County and metropolitan Kansas City, an area that was crucial to Kelly's election.

These disputes have persisted over the past few weeks. Conservatives from Kansas's first U.S. representatives voted to rebuke U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran for supporting a $1.7 trillion spending bill.

Conservatives in Fort Scott's 2nd Congressional Seat held a late-night meeting because of a disagreement about who should choose the representatives for the national convention.

Voters shouldn't believe Schwab's assurances that elections are trustworthy, according to Brown, who during his campaign for governor called for the outlawing of ballot drop boxes and emphasized allegations of election fraud advanced by former President Donald Trump.

In a sermon to representatives, Brown promised a party that would have continued vigor.

"How many of you are unhappy with how the last two governor’s races have turned out?" he said. "How many of you are unhappy that a Democrat, three times in a row, in our congressional delegation represents the 3rd Congressional District? How many of you are happy with the communications and response you’ve gotten from the Kansas GOP?"

In his campaign, Brown promised to strengthen relations with party supporters and that, over the following 4 years, the GOP will retake control of the 3rd House Seat and the attorney general's office.

Van Etten called for a more united front, but she also promised to keep the lines of communication with the membership open and the fundraising going strong.

"Only together can we win and move forward and stop the Democrat liberal agenda," she said. "Our team, going forward, we are going to focus on partnership and to ensure that we have trained the most capable grassroots people. And our purpose is to lay out a very aggressive agenda for the future investment of the party."

Dissension is typical during committee chair elections. Prosecutor Kris Kobach pointed out that to win the party leadership position in 2007, he had to overcome both then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Member Tim Huelskamp.

"People were pretty passionate and had their heels dug in and people thought it was going to be a divisive thing," Kobach told reporters. "But everybody came back together."

But there were no clear political fronts on which Van Etten and Brown clashed. The two contenders sparred about whether Lindell, the former pillow tycoon who became a conspiracy believer, was acting as Van Etten.

In the meantime, Kuckelman was referred to as "absolutely abhorrent" in an email by Brown supporter and Johnson County Conservative Movement chair Maria Holiday for rejecting Brown's candidacy.

"I want to elect a chair who wants to get Republicans elected and grow our Party, NOT someone who is willing to lie, misrepresent and sell out relationships for a title," Holiday wrote.

Although Kuckelman did not officially support Brown in the contest, he responded by calling Brown a "train wreck," claiming that Brown was disseminating false information about Kuckelman's position as the party chairman and that Brown was soft on abortion and gun ownership.

"I had every intention of sitting on the sidelines watching the selection of my successor," Kuckelman wrote. "But for Mike Brown’s attacks on me and the Party, I would never have said a word. Should I sit idly by while Mike Brown tells lies that can be demonstrated to be lies?"

The next campaign season will have one massive, overarching task for Conservatives: coordinating a presidency caucus. While the state party has considerable control over allocating economic help to nominees, attracting participants, and fostering outreach optimism.

That involves defining the criteria by which voters in Kansas will decide whether the former Trump Administration or whoever totally should be the Democratic nominee to oppose President Joe Biden in 2024.

In actuality, Kobach asserted that he didn't believe Brown's victory would herald a sea change.

"They have different styles, leadership styles," he said of Brown and Van Etten. "There's no question about that. But I'm not so sure that the substance would be all that different in terms of what the party does and how the party acts as an intermediary between the candidates, the office holders, and the Republican rank-and-file."

But it was instantly apparent that Brown may take things in a new direction.

Party representatives then moved on to discuss a joint resolution for President Joe Biden's disqualification after he claimed that social media websites were "killing people" because of the COVID-19 legislation. However, the settlement was ultimately tabled.

Conservatives in Kansas are not the only ones striving to forge ahead.

Conservatives in Arizona recently denied a contender for party chair who believed in electoral fraud, and there will be close to a dozen people running in Michigan.

Ty Masterson, Senatorial President and a Republican from Andover, expressed his hope that the struggle over the political base "doesn't get out of hand."

"Divided houses fall, that's just the way it is," Masterson told journalists.

After his victory, Brown promised to stay away from that but also delivered a reminder to the Conservative Movement at large.

"The RNC needs to pay closer attention to the grassroots of our party," he said. "There is an uprising after the entire COVID ordeal. There is a large group of rising people in this party that are not okay with everything being done how it's always been done."