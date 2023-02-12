Using Medicaid And medicare as examples, Biden punches the National population commission

Godwin

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash


President Biden has managed to position Conservatives exactly where he expects them regarding Employment Insurance.

Biden reached "the sweet spot," as one adviser put it when it comes to passing on Conservatives on important key decisions by capitalizing on the subject of demographics during this week's State of the Union speech.

“The speech was written with these rhetorical traps that pushed Republicans into supporting a Democratic agenda because it pushed them to publicly acknowledge they’re not going to touch Social Security,” said Basil Smikle, a Democratic strategist who is the director of the public policy program at Hunter College. “It’s a brilliant trap that was set and Republicans took the bait.”

First, from the viewpoint of the White House, it also functions as a forecast of what is to follow.

The president will constantly try to characterize Conservatives as radical by bringing up GOP initiatives that, in his opinion, would significantly contribute to Medicaid And medicare during the upcoming months as Biden opens his political career.

“The strategy is a classic one,” said Nayyera Haq, the SiriusXM host who is a former senior aide in the Obama White House. “Show the hypocrisy that goes on behind closed doors in government.”

“Most Americans don’t pay attention to the back and forth of finance structures, so Republicans were using that to advance their views on cutting entitlement spending, forgetting that Social Security and Medicare are deeply popular programs with voters,” Haq added. “Biden put that all out in the open…[Republicans] overplayed their hand and are paying for it now.”

In his speech to the country on Tuesday night, Vice President Joe Biden criticized "some Republicans" for seeking to alter Government Programs, a program on which over 65 million Americans rely when they reach retirement age.

It was a subtle jab at Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who in 2022 advocated "sunsetting" government funds every five years if Congress didn't approve their extension. Social Programs were not specifically mentioned in the plan, but they were also not excluded.

“Anybody who doubts it, contact my office,” Biden replied after he was met with jeers and heckling from Republicans for his State of the Union remarks. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called him a “liar.”

“I’ll give you a copy,” Biden retorted. “I’ll give you a copy of the proposal.”

When Republicans resumed to groan, Biden counted: “So folks, as we all agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books now, right? They’re not to be touched?” Biden continued, going off script to respond. “All right. All right. We got unanimity.”

Democrats stood to applaud — with some Republicans.

“I’ve never seen Joe Biden stay on message so well,” said Susan Del Percio, the longtime Republican strategist. “He’s whipping the right points home to the fact that this has caused a rift within the Republican Party…and it resounds.

“He flipped it to make it the conversation for the rest of the week,” Del Percio added. “It’s all we’ve been talking about since Tuesday night.”

Biden's allegations have been rebutted by Scott time and time again. He explicitly retaliated over comments made by Biden on Thursday during an address at a gathering in Florida.

“Since you can’t stop talking about me and lying to Floridians about Social Security and Medicare, I’m sure you’ll accept my invitation to debate the issue,” Scott wrote on Twitter before Biden took the stage at the University of Tampa. “I’ll be back in Florida tonight. You pick the time and place.”

In an advertisement this week, Scott charged Biden with recommending his cuts to Healthcare, despite his insistence that he wasn't attempting to abolish Social Security payments.

However, as Del Percio said, “If you’re explaining, you’re losing.”

Other Conservatives who have disavowed Scott's plan have likewise undermined Scott's argument. Among them is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who stated in March 2022 that Scott's idea wouldn't be on the GOP agenda if the GOP regained the Congress.

According to some analysts, the ideal tactic for Conservatives is to portray those advocating for changes to Social Security and Medicare as a small minority within the party.

“At this point, Republicans can limit the fallout by making it about the one or two members specifically and not about the caucus as a whole,” Haq said. “Democrats will make this about a broader GOP agenda.”

Undoubtedly, White House aides concur. The White House's actions this week indicate that they desire to engage in conversation about the well-known government social safety net programs with an emphasis on previous GOP plans to modify them.

By going for Scott in the Sunshine State, where there is the highest percentage of elderly people of any state, Biden is also going after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also anticipated to announce his candidacy for president later this year and might be a real contender.

Biden attempted to intensify his argument with Conservatives at the Florida event on Thursday by handing out booklets containing Republican ideas to guests.

Additionally, Biden maintained to criticize Scott and the GOP policies while speaking at the gathering.

“I know that a lot of Republicans — their dream is to cut Social Security and Medicare,” Biden said during his remarks. “If that’s your dream, I’m your nightmare.”

Referring to Scott’s recent denials, he quipped: “Maybe he’s changed his mind. Maybe he’s seen the lord.”

