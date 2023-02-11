Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.

Photo by ARTO SURAJ on Unsplash

According to officials, four kids have been arrested following alleged abuse in a corridor on a 14-year-old colleague who later committed suicide.

Adriana Kuch was accused of rape by many kids at Central Collegiate Institute in Berkeley Township two days before her death, which was discovered at her residence in Bayville, New Jersey, on February 3.

In conversations and Facebook updates, Adriana's father Michael Kuch claimed that a videotape of the incident had been published online to "make fun of her."

Four female students who attend the school were charged with crimes on Friday, according to Ocean Prosecuting Attorney Bradley D. Billhimer.

According to Mr. Billhimer, four individuals were charged with intimidation, two with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, and one with felony battery.

The names of the children are kept a secret. The school system had already placed them on administrative leave.

“Each juvenile and their guardian was served with a copy of their complaint and are released pending future court appearances,” Mr. Billhimer added.

The way the school handled the incident on his child has Mr. Kuch angry.

He claimed to NBC New York that despite Adriana being left wounded, beaten, and unconscious following the incident, the school failed to call the police.

According to Mr. Kuch, he feels the abuse caused his child to commit suicide because one of the girls who abused his child had been terrorizing her online for several years.

On the evening in question, he reported the incident to the police and told NBC New York that his child could still be alive if the university had removed the viral video quicker.

He now wishes many more people to watch the video.

Mr. Kuch told NBC New York, "I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter.

Adriana, a first-year undergraduate, is seen going down the sidewalk with her boyfriend in the 30-second film when a classmate eventually began slapping her in the face with a drink bottle.

The classmate keeps punching her in the head and yanking her hair as she drops to the floor. Other classmates may be heard clapping their hands.

Two staff members from the school stepped in after around 30 seconds. She received care from the school counselor for her wounds.

Triantafillos Parlapanides, the area administrator, told NJ.com in a comment that it was by school protocol not to report the attack to the authorities.

“The entire district is shaken by the loss of such a young child. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Mr. Parlapanides notified the new location information.

Later, Mr. Kuch said that the university had misled him regarding the seriousness of the incident.

According to News 12 New Jersey, more than 200 students organized a demonstration from the university on Wednesday to demonstrate how it handled charges of harassment.

The Organizations for Disease Control and Prevention found that teens who report participating in cyberbullying and/or reporting being bullied personally are more likely to commit suicide.

It was also stated that behaviors associated with suicide are "complicated" and frequently not the consequence of a single trauma or stressful event.