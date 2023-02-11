Berkeley Township, NJ

Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.

Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yYue_0kkMy3IZ00
Photo byARTO SURAJonUnsplash

According to officials, four kids have been arrested following alleged abuse in a corridor on a 14-year-old colleague who later committed suicide.

Adriana Kuch was accused of rape by many kids at Central Collegiate Institute in Berkeley Township two days before her death, which was discovered at her residence in Bayville, New Jersey, on February 3.

In conversations and Facebook updates, Adriana's father Michael Kuch claimed that a videotape of the incident had been published online to "make fun of her."

Four female students who attend the school were charged with crimes on Friday, according to Ocean Prosecuting Attorney Bradley D. Billhimer.

According to Mr. Billhimer, four individuals were charged with intimidation, two with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, and one with felony battery.

The names of the children are kept a secret. The school system had already placed them on administrative leave.

“Each juvenile and their guardian was served with a copy of their complaint and are released pending future court appearances,” Mr. Billhimer added.

The way the school handled the incident on his child has Mr. Kuch angry.

He claimed to NBC New York that despite Adriana being left wounded, beaten, and unconscious following the incident, the school failed to call the police.

According to Mr. Kuch, he feels the abuse caused his child to commit suicide because one of the girls who abused his child had been terrorizing her online for several years.

On the evening in question, he reported the incident to the police and told NBC New York that his child could still be alive if the university had removed the viral video quicker.

He now wishes many more people to watch the video.

Mr. Kuch told NBC New York, "I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter.

Adriana, a first-year undergraduate, is seen going down the sidewalk with her boyfriend in the 30-second film when a classmate eventually began slapping her in the face with a drink bottle.

The classmate keeps punching her in the head and yanking her hair as she drops to the floor. Other classmates may be heard clapping their hands.

Two staff members from the school stepped in after around 30 seconds. She received care from the school counselor for her wounds.

Triantafillos Parlapanides, the area administrator, told NJ.com in a comment that it was by school protocol not to report the attack to the authorities.

“The entire district is shaken by the loss of such a young child. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Mr. Parlapanides notified the new location information.

Later, Mr. Kuch said that the university had misled him regarding the seriousness of the incident.

According to News 12 New Jersey, more than 200 students organized a demonstration from the university on Wednesday to demonstrate how it handled charges of harassment.

The Organizations for Disease Control and Prevention found that teens who report participating in cyberbullying and/or reporting being bullied personally are more likely to commit suicide.

It was also stated that behaviors associated with suicide are "complicated" and frequently not the consequence of a single trauma or stressful event.

Source: Independent News.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# University# Student# Assaulting# Classmates

Comments / 0

Published by

Content Creator

N/A
859 followers

More from Godwin

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo mass killing perpetrator receives a life imprisonment sentence

N.Y.'s BUFFALO — The perpetrator of a racial gun massacre inside a Buffalo supermarket last year, who was found guilty of killing 10 people, was issued a life sentence without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

Read full story
Florida State

Before DeSantis getting stands here, Pence pushes to seize the political battle position.

Mike Pence, a past vice president, wanted it to be evident that no Conservative presidential contender in 2024 will outsmart him on the issues of gender, homosexuality, and education that are motivating the right.

Read full story
1 comments

The topic of airplanes and enigmatic objects will be discussed by Biden.

According to two persons knowledgeable with the conversation, President Joe Biden intends to speak in the fullest detail yet on Thursday well about slightly elevated Chinese balloons alongside the other three items that were destroyed by American warplanes.

Read full story
Newark, DE

FBI raided the University of Delaware as part of the Biden documents investigation, according to an AP source.

As part of a settlement into whether President Joe Biden may have handled confidential consumer information improperly, the FBI recently conducted a search of the University of Delaware for confidential info.

Read full story

Due to the shooting down of a balloon, China has threatened US corporations.

A suspicious Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the American East Coast, and China stated on Wednesday that it would take action against American government agencies in connection with the incident.

Read full story
94 comments

As Ukraine requests quicker military assistance, Russia celebrates victories on the battlefields.

In response to Kyiv's description of the scenario as tough and its request for quicker military intervention in advance of a projected Russian onslaught, Russia claimed on Wednesday that its soldiers had smashed over two military base divisions of Ukrainian defenses on the eastern frontline.

Read full story
4 comments
East Lansing, MI

As gunshots break out, Michigan State instructs: "Run, Hide, Fight."

Michigan's EAST Provider (AP) — They locked gates, escaped through smashed glass, and hid underneath pillowcases. They turned off mobile phones because they were too terrified to make any noise during the hours-long manhunt by policemen for the shooter who had previously killed 3 people and badly injured five individuals at Michigan State University. classroom.

Read full story

Authorities Request Evidence from Trump's Attorney, Alleging Criminal Activity

According to 2 different individuals with knowledge of the situation, the government lawyers in charge of the criminal probe into the ability to handle secret information by the past leader Donald J. Trump are attempting to penetrate claims of defense lawyer entitlement and entice one of his attorneys to answer additional questions before a special prosecutor. This is giving the independent inquiry a more confrontational new angle and highlighting the personal liability Mr. Trump is in.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

The greatest U.S. jackpot is won in California's $2 billion lotteries.

California's Metropolitan statistical area — A former classmate of the California public education system who prefers to primarily avoid the limelight is the lucky recipient of the greatest U.S. lottery payout on record.

Read full story

Nikki Haley, a Conservative, will oppose Trump for the presidency in 2024.

Former South Carolina president and UN representative Nikki Haley declared her candidacy for the United States presidency in 2024. "Now is not the time to hold back. Now is the time for a strong and proud America," she tweeted, correlating to a movement video.

Read full story
3 comments

American people are advised to leave Russia right away.

Because of the situation in Ukraine and the possibility of being arbitrarily detained or harassed by Russian police departments, the United States has advised its people to leave Russia as soon as possible.

Read full story
2 comments

Philippines protests China's deployment of lasers in a maritime disput

After the Chinese authorities attempted to obstruct one of their boats in the South China Sea by using a "military-grade laser," the Philippine government filed a parliamentary mass demonstration, urging China to assure that its vessels stop engaging in "aggressive activities."

Read full story

Live updates on Russia-Ukraine: The US anticipates Kyiv to start a spring attack

Tuesday's NATO summit in Brussels will cover the topic of supplying Ukraine with additional military support, perhaps including acknowledging Chairman Volodymyr Zelenskyy's requests for warplanes.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

According to officials, a massacre at Michigan State University left 3 persons dead and 5 injured.

Investigators said that an incident happened at Michigan State University on Monday evening, leaving three individuals dead and numerous others injured. According to authorities, the alleged killer died from an imaginary gunshot to the head.

Read full story
Golden, CO

At Colorado University of Mines, an authorities dog was killed while pursuing a criminal.

After gunning down and killing a Jefferson County K-9 team dog early on Monday, a man accused turned himself into police authorities close to Colorado College of Mines in Golden. On the campus, the accused was initially dozing off towards a car before he resisted police attempts to talk with him and fled. Well before 6 a.m., the rescue center order was removed after many hours of operation. The campus was still closed to those who weren't already there and was scheduled to reopen at noon.

Read full story

NATO views this as the beginning of a new attack as Russian forces strike Bakhmut in Ukraine.

In what the NATO chief described as the beginning of a significant new Russian operation as the first anniversaries of the war drew closer, the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was subjected to intense bombardments on Monday.

Read full story

a senior administration claims Chinese spy balloons have passed over the Middle East.

A senior commander revealed on Monday that the U.S. military had recently seen a quantity of high-altitude Chinese monitoring balloons traveling over the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Read full story
3 comments

Biden is under massive pressure to speak out about numerous aerial object classes that have been gunned down.

The US armed services fired three missiles at aerial targets in North American territory. this past weekend over three days, as ordered by President Joe Biden. But over the weekend, the administration did not attempt to explain or reassure the general population as Americans faced an astonishing succession of reports concerning those operations.

Read full story
11 comments

The Philippines claims a Chinese submarine had been using a light source to impede marine corps operations.

A "blatant" breach of Manila's fundamental freedoms, according to the Philippines, occurred on Monday when a Chinese merchant marine navy allegedly hit a Philippine merchant marine vessel with an armed services light source, momentarily separating some of its crew. The incident occurred in the contested South China Sea.

Read full story
106 comments

In a strike on Jenin, Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old kid, according to Palestinian sources.

A 14-year-old kid was killed by Israeli soldiers during a strike on the West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Health authority. According to the department, Qusai Radwan Waked was shot in the stomach.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy