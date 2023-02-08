Memphis, NY

Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.

Documents reveal that a Memphis policeman photographed Tyre Nichols after he had been tortured severely and shared one of the images with others.

According to recently made public official law enforcement documents, one of the five Memphis policemen who beat Tyre Nichols last month took two cellphone pictures of the hurt 29-year-old Black man and texted one of the pictures to at least five individuals.

According to the papers, which were posted online by News agency WMC, Demetrius Haley — one of five policemen fired and charged with murder in Nichols' death — claimed that he sent a photo to two other Memphis officers and a "female acquaintance," among other people.

The internal documents, which accuse the cops of a litany of wrongdoing and rule violations before, during, and after the interaction with Nichols on January 7, include several allegations, including the sharing of the photo.

Altogether, the police reports accuse the cops of stopping Nichols without providing him with a cause, hitting him severely, disabling their body cameras, "laughing and bragging" about the punching, and then lying to detectives.

Five impeachment request notes for each officer—sent by the police department to a state body that upholds police rules last month list the violations. They wouldn't be able to work for other state law enforcement agencies if their impeachment was approved.

The letters depict Nichols as a nonviolent, unarmed person who didn't represent a serious threat to the officers. Three days after the beating, he passed away.

To obtain the documents and get a response, CNN contacted the Memphis Law Enforcement and the Tennessee Peace Officer Education and Training Commission.

According to the emails, all five of the cops were accused of breaking departmental rules regarding body-worn cameras, excessive or needless force, and personal behavior. Some of them were also accused of other offenses. The accusations are not in any way unlawful.

According to the records, the disciplinary hearing officer who finally decided whether or not to terminate the five officers received no evidence from any of the five officers.

Additionally, a sixth cop was let go. The specialist SCORPION unit, which the officers were all a part of, has since been disbanded. In addition, the Fire Service discharged a lieutenant and two EMTs for their subpar response to the crisis.

The findings coincide with the Memphis city lawyer's Tuesday announcement that seven additional officers are anticipated to face governmental discipline in connection with the case, which is one of the most recent cases of the widespread scrutiny of police use of force against individuals of color, particularly Black Americans.

In a committee meeting on Tuesday evening first, since the official disclosure of the video showing Nichols' beating—the Memphis City Council also adopted several public safety changes. The council voting took place as the Nichols parents came to the US Senate in Washington, DC, where they had been welcomed as visitors of first lady Jill Biden to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech. In his remarks, Biden discussed the need for police oversight.

The emails claim that none of the five officers who have been charged criminally—Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., and Haley—turned on their muscle cameras or merely recorded brief excerpts of their interaction with Nichols, which is against departmental rules.

According to the records, it is Memphis police policy for cops to turn on their body-worn cameras before arriving at any dispatch call location and to continue filming throughout the interaction. The guidelines state that if their camera was not activated before they arrived at the site, they should do so "as soon as reasonably possible."

According to their emails, Bean and Mills had initially been recording their interaction with Nichols but had taken their cameras away while the scene was still in progress. Before leaving, Bean removed the camera from his vest and placed it on a car's trunk. "have a conversation with other officers about the incident," states the letter. According to Mills' letter, he completely removed his vest and left it on another car with the camera still inside.

According to their allegations of facts, Martin and Haley, the first cops on the scene who pulled Nichols from his car, did not turn on their cameras before the altercation. Smith's letter claims that when he first got on the scene, he hadn't turned on his camera either.

The documents do not make it clear when Nichols was questioned by police again after fleeing on foot the second time Haley, Martin, or Smith spotted him. In his letter, Martin claims that he "at some point" removed his camera and put it in his car.

The papers supplied further information about the whole police encounter with Nichols, which only portion was caught on body camera and security tape.

According to authorities, the contact started with a traffic check for allegedly "reckless driving."

Although Haley "forced (Nichols) out of his vehicle while using loud profanity and wearing a black sweatshirt hoodie over (his) head," the internal police documents claim that Haley "never stated to the driver the objective of the vehicle stop or that he was under arrest."

The charges allege that Haley then kicked Nichols to the floor and sucker punched him in the eyes.

The officers pursued Nichols after he ran away from the incident, and the footage shows them punching and beating him while he lay restrained on the ground close to his family's home.

According to police department records, each officer used excessive force against Nichols many times, and several of the men either did nothing to stop it or neglected to report their fellow officers' violent behavior.

Smith and Bean allegedly grabbed Nichols by the hands at one time as other officers pepper-sprayed and "excessively struck" him with a baton, according to the police force. According to the documents, Smith and Bean also acknowledged striking Nichols repeatedly while attempting to handcuff him.

The filings claim that the police may be heard on body-worn cameras "making my cameras unprofessional comments, laughing and bragging about (their) involvement."

The reports state that while Smith later acknowledged that he has EMT training, the police refused to offer prompt assistance in the crucial moments following the incident or when medical staff requested that his shackles be taken off.

Mills knew Nichols had been "pepper sprayed, tased, struck with an ASP baton, punched, and kicked" but didn't provide him assistance, as per the records. However, the letter claims, he acknowledged in his report that he stepped away to rid himself of the chemicals irritant spray.

passed between the time Nichols appeared to be subdued and a stretcher arrived on the scene, video shows.

According to preliminary findings from an autopsy ordered by Nichols' family, he experienced "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating." The whole coroner's results for the family have not yet been made public. Nichols' autopsy has also been kept secret by the authorities.

The letters claim that following Nichols' arrest, the officers' claims and reports clashed, left out, or misrepresented important information about their use of force against Nichols.

Their reports were "not consistent with each other and are not consistent with the publicly known injuries and death of Mr. Nichols," the compositions say.

When speaking to Nichols' mom after the detention, Mills and his supervisor "refused to provide an accurate account of her son's encounter with police or his condition," his missive lets out.

Martin earned "deceitful" statements in his incident summary, in which he claimed Nichols tried to grab his holstered gun as officers forced him to the ground, his letter says. Video evidence, however, "does not corroborate" his statements, it says, adding Martin never disclosed that he punched and kicked Nichols several times. Instead, it says, he said he administered "body blows."

In a statement and on body camera video, Haley also claimed to have heard an officer tell Nichols, "Let my gun go!" But, the documents state that after reviewing the video evidence, the assertion was "deemed untruthful."

According to the records, Haley and Martin were both accused internally of giving material that was "knowingly incorrect, false, or deceitful."

Source: CNN News.

