Turkish president admits there are issues with the disaster assistance initiative

Godwin

Photo byNOAAonUnsplash

President Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that his administration's responses to a deadly earthquake in southern Turkey had been inadequate amid rage from those left homeless and frustration about the poor reaction times of rescue personnel.

A visit by Erdogan, who is running for office in May, to the accident site came as the cumulative body count in Turkey and neighboring Syria surpassed 11,000 and he assured that no one would be left homeless.

However, throughout a large area of southern Turkey, people waited in agony near stone mounds where they might have loved ones buried while seeking temporary shelter and food in the bitterly cold weather. Some survivors were still being dug out by rescuers. More bodies were discovered.

Similar incidents and accusations also occurred in Syria, where the effects of Monday's enormous earthquake were felt.

The number of fatalities in both nations was predicted to rise as a result of the fact that many cities' hundreds of collapsed buildings have become cemeteries for people who were asleep inside their homes when the earthquake struck in the early morning.

Hundreds of victims were arranged in a line on the floor in front of a clinic in the Turkish city of Antakya, some wrapped in blankets and sheets and others in body bags.

The family endured a second night in the bitter weather in southern Turkey and Syria.

Many people in the accident site slept beneath blankets in their cars or on the streets because they were afraid to go back inside the structures that had been jolted by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, Turkey's deadliest since 1999, and by a second severe earthquake that occurred hours later.

"Where are the tents, where are food trucks?" said Melek, 64, in Antakya, saying she had not seen any rescue teams. "We survived the earthquake, but we will die here due to hunger or cold."

On Wednesday, the death toll in Turkey reached 8,574. The verified death toll in Syria, a country already damaged by 11 years of conflict, increased by more than 2,500 during one night, according to the government and a rescue organization working in the rebel-held northwest.

Turkish authorities published a video of the victims who had been dragged from the rubble, including a small child wearing pajamas and an older man who was covered in dust and had empty cigarettes clenched within his fingers.

Staff at the Al-Razi clinic in Aleppo, Syria, listened to a guy with injured eyes who claimed that more than a score of family members, including his father and mother, had perished when the house they were in crashed.

"We were 16 and 13 of us died. My brother, one-and-a-half-year-old niece and I got out. Thank God," he said.

"My father, my mother, my brother, his wife, and their four children. The wife and two kids of my brother who got out with me also died."

Erdogan started arriving in Kahramanmaras to inspect the damage and observe the help and rescue effort. Erdogan has issued a state of emergency in 10 provinces and sent military units to assist.

Erdogan told the media that there had been issues with the highways and airlines, but "we are better today" as the sound of car alarms could be heard in the background.

"We will be better tomorrow and later. We still have some issues with fuel ... but we will overcome those too," he stated.

Nevertheless, the catastrophe presents him with a task in the May election, which was already expected to be the most difficult contest of his 20 years in office.

Any idea that the administration is not effectively handling the tragedy could be detrimental to his ambitions. On the other hand, analysts claim that he may enhance his position by mobilizing national support for the crisis response.

The earthquake caused tens of millions of injuries, destroyed entire homes, and collapsed hundreds of structures, including clinics, schools, and apartments.

A drone video from Kahramanmaras, close to the center, shows entire streets destroyed to rubble and smoke columns billowing from fires all around the town. At a sports game, hundreds of tents were erected as shelters.

A sports hall floor had about 50 bodies covered with blankets, as reported by Reuters.

A woman hugged a body that was covered in a blanket while kneeling on the ground and weeping in sorrow.

According to Turkish authorities, 13.5 million people were impacted over a 450 km (280 miles) stretch from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east. It claims to live 250 kilometers to the south in Hama.

The humanitarian effort in Syria is hindered by a crisis that has divided the country.

Residents in the Syrian government-controlled areas have complained about the delayed response of the authorities, with some regions receiving more assistance than others. Hussein Makhlouf, minister of district authorities and the environment, was quoted by the official news agency SANA as saying that 180 shelters for displaced individuals had been opened by the government.

Rescuers and locals in Jandaris, Syria's northernmost city, said that dozens of structures had collapsed.

Families of those who had lived there gathered around the rubble of the 32-apartment building saying they had not seen anyone evacuated alive. Relief efforts were being hampered by a shortage of heavy equipment to lift massive concrete slabs.

Rescuers have had difficulty getting to some of the worst-affected communities because of damaged roads, bad weather, and a shortage of heavy equipment. Some places lack electricity and gasoline.

More than 1,280 people have already died and more than 2,600 have been wounded, according to a rescue agency operating in the northwest of Syria which is controlled by insurgents. According to the Syrian health minister, there are already 1,250 people dead in areas controlled by the government.

Youssef, 25, has been waiting for word on his parents, mother, brother, sister, and her son for two days since they are located across the street from an apartment building in Aleppo that is converted to rubble.

He claimed that while he had spoken to them and heard their voices, inadequately equipped rescuers had been unable to locate them.

"I talked to them and heard their voice, but unfortunately as you can see here they're very slow at work and they don't have enough equipment," he stated.

Source: Reuters News.

