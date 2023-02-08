Dallas, TX

Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.

Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8sHp_0kgHewBE00
Photo byJoshua J. CottenonUnsplash


confessed to stealing two tamarin monkeys and attempting to steal the cloud snow leopards last month, according to police search documents, and this follows a pattern of questionable behaviors at the Dallas Zoo.

The affidavits state that Davion Irvin allegedly informed police that once he is released from prison, he intends to go back to the zoo and take additional animals.

Irvin, 24, was detained by Dallas police last week and is now facing charges for multiple charges of animal cruelty and two counts of breaking into a property. According to inmate search data, he is being held at the Dallas County Jail under a $25,000 bail. At this moment, CNN is unable to ascertain whether Irvin has a lawyer.

New information regarding the strange case that has captured the country's interest recently and caused some alarm among zoo workers is revealed in his search warrant paperwork.

After a saga of strange occurrences at the zoo that included a leopard, langur monkeys, and a vulture's fatality, the monkeys were finally located at an abandoned building in the Dallas area. However, their elimination prompted an increase in security, along with more cameras, patrols, and nighttime staff.

The papers state that on January 13 in the early morning hours, Irvin reportedly broke into the Dallas Zoo during off-hours and purposefully cut the walled cage housing the blurry snow leopard. The docs indicate that Irvin then went into the leopard's habitat and stole it; the leopard is worth between $3,500 and $20,000 in total.

Irvin reportedly told detectives he petted the 25-pound leopard, but he was unable to trap it because it leaped up into the top of the enclosure. He exited the exhibit with the cut still visible, and the leopard ran away. When zoo officials realized the animal was missing later that morning, they began an hours-long search for it.

The cat was discovered on zoo grounds that afternoon on January 13 following a frenzied hunt and police assistance.

Approximately 2 weeks later, an unidentified person invaded the lemur's monkey display through an unsecured door, cut the cages, and took two monkeys, according to the papers. This criminal act, which occurred on January 30, was not recorded by a camera.

An individual resembling Irvin allegedly asked zoo staff members detailed and "obscure" inquiries about how to care for the giant panda monkeys and other wildlife in the days before the theft of the monkeys, according to the papers.

Investigators claim that the accused was observed that day trying to enter private spaces near the monkey exhibit as well. They also claim that he was seen on trail cameras eating a bag of chips close to the display.

The affidavits state that another wildlife habitat next to the leopard and monkey habitats was also discovered to be cut. Investigators were also made aware of cybercrimes from early January, including the stealing of training manuals, water treatments, and feeding fish from an area of the otter exhibit that was solely accessible to personnel.

Police had published Cctv and a picture of the offender on January 31 when Irvin was recognized and designated as a possible suspect.

Police got a tip about the abandoned Lancaster home that day from a man whose father serves as a church minister. According to the tip, Irvin frequented the residence, and the pastor gave the police permission to search the property.

Police searched the house and discovered the two tamarin monkeys there, but no one else. According to the affidavits, the house also included numerous cats, birds, and objects that were missing from the otter exhibit.

The interior of the house, according to the detectives, was "in extremely poor condition," with animal bones, maybe cat litter, damp, and fungus.

Dallas is located roughly 15 miles south of Lancaster.

The affidavits state that even though Irvin wasn't inside the house, authorities discovered a pair of Nike sneakers that matched the ones Irvin was sporting in the pictures taken by zoo cameras.

According to the papers, Irvin was seen on February 2 visiting the Dallas World Aquarium where he reportedly questioned staff members about the monkeys that were there. Irvin was identified by zoo staff from the publicized photo, and police were informed. Irvin was detained by police after they followed him aboard a commuter train.

Source: CNN News

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Content Creator

N/A
756 followers

More from Godwin

28,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, and Turkey has begun the disciplinary process.

Six days after one of the deadliest natural disasters to hit Turkey and Syria, firefighters continued to extricate people from the ashes on Sunday as Turkish authorities worked to keep the area under control and began pursuing legal action against some of the collapsed buildings.

Read full story
3 comments

American fighter shoots down an unknown object above Canada

By comments made public on Saturday, President Joe Biden and Defense Minister Justin Trudeau decided to shoot down an unknown person that was breaching Canadian territory. The annular device was observed by the North American Aircraft Defensive System Authority on Friday evening. Canadian and American planes apprehended it, and the U.S. The F-22, which had been launched for the third time this week, destroyed it on Saturday.

Read full story
Kansas State

Amid conflict, the Kansas Conservative Party chooses Mike Brown as chair, breaking with tradition.

The Kansas House Of Representatives elected Mike Brown, an erstwhile Johnson State representative and advocate for campaign conspiracies, as its future mayor on Saturday, replacing a longstanding GOP activist and commander. This choice will mark a new era for conservative politics in the province.

Read full story

Using Medicaid And medicare as examples, Biden punches the National population commission

President Biden has managed to position Conservatives exactly where he expects them regarding Employment Insurance. Biden reached "the sweet spot," as one adviser put it when it comes to passing on Conservatives on important key decisions by capitalizing on the subject of demographics during this week's State of the Union speech.

Read full story
1 comments

After a fatal blast in the Sunrise Region, the surrounding community looks for information about the suspect

On Thursday morning, Karen Lei was participating in a teleconference for her banking position when she heard a loud explosion right before her front screens broke. In her cigarette-red checkered apron, she stepped on the front porch of the fireball Sunrise Region home on Saturday and said, "Glass was everywhere - flying in; flying out."

Read full story
Berkeley Township, NJ

Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.

According to officials, four kids have been arrested following alleged abuse in a corridor on a 14-year-old colleague who later committed suicide. Adriana Kuch was accused of rape by many kids at Central Collegiate Institute in Berkeley Township two days before her death, which was discovered at her residence in Bayville, New Jersey, on February 3.

Read full story

Why the Trump administration was not informed of the Chinese surveillance balloon

Former President Donald Trump's officials have generated intense annoyance and perplexity about recent disclosures that Chinese monitoring balloons were in the air over American borders while they were in office.

Read full story

China charges the US with misleading the landscape regarding spy surveillance aircraft.

After the State legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill opposing Beijing's claims about monitoring spy balloons floating across North America, China accused the United States of misleading the globe.

Read full story

Russian forces strike the Ukrainian power grid and advance towards the east.

In response to reports that a fresh Russian attack was launched in the east, the Russian military has bombed power plants across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, 61 out of 71 Russian missiles were gunned dead on Friday. German Galushchenko, Ukraine's economy minister, claimed that Russia had attacked nuclear reactors in six districts with bombs and drones, leading to outages throughout the majority of the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Biden declares that the shooting down of a "high-altitude object" over Alaska was successful.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the Ministry Of Defence, acknowledged during Friday's White House conference that the Military, acting on President Biden's orders, took down a "high altitude object" above the Alaskan border on Friday. The incident occurred a few days after the Military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had traveled across a large portion of the American continent.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Michael Pence's former vice presidential residence is being searched by the Federal authorities

Former Presidential Candidate Mike Pence's Pennsylvania home is now being searched by the Authorities, a person with knowledge of the investigation told CNN. According to his spokeswoman, Pence is presently vacationing with his household on the West Coast after his child gave birth. Whereas the search is taking place, a Pence defense lawyer is present at the Pennsylvania residence, the official continued.

Read full story
1 comments

The possibilities for the US reaction are raised by Chinese spy balloon claims.

The implications surrounding the incident have increased with the revelation that the Chinese spy balloon that was gunned down last week off the coast of the United States was equipped to record conversations as well as photographs.

Read full story

Live updates on the Ukraine war: New military strikes are launched by Russia and the administration of Moldovan tumbles.

Natalia Gavrilita, the opposition leader of Moldova, said on Friday that her administration was stepping down after a tumultuous 18 months in office and a war that was still raging on its borders.

Read full story
1 comments

Democratic governors who support Romney's request for Santos to resign

Prominent Republican Senators are quietly endorsing Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) call for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign because they fear the debate surrounding Santos has damaged their organization as a whole and could hurt their chances of regaining the supermajority in 2024.

Read full story
2 comments

Russia is anticipated to begin a new attack in Ukrainian, but it encounters a recurring challenge: Soil

Russia, according to Ukrainian and many International commentators, is about to unleash a fresh, massive onslaught, but it will probably run into a mud pit. The battle country's farmland and back roads are anticipated to become impassable for troops and equipment in the upcoming days as freezing soil conditions in Ukraine give space to cold weather.

Read full story
2 comments

The Commission requests Santos to explain if he is running for Congress, as he is reportedly gathering money for 2024.

In a statement, the Federal Board Of elections requests clarification from troubled U.s. representative George Santos, R-N.Y., on whether he plans to seek office again in 2024 by March 14.

Read full story
32 comments

According to a surveillance outfit, Russia may have lost up to half of its active tank force in Ukraine.

According to data gathered by a coordinating committee, Russia's combat tank fleet may have lost up to half of its total since the start of the Ukraine war as its army tries to carry out Vladimir Putin's invasion's objectives.

Read full story
15 comments
Islandton, SC

In testimony, Alex Murdaugh's closest mate claims that he confessed to using drugs and stealing money.

Alex Murdaugh acknowledged having a drug problem and robbing his law company and customers, according to a witness at his murder trial who claimed to be Murdaugh's best mate.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The plan to give DeSantis new control over Disney gets approved by the Florida House.

The plan to give DeSantis new control o ver Disney gets approved by the Florida House. In light of his internal feud with Disney, Florida senators decided on Thursday to grant Governor Ron DeSantis new authority over the government's most famous theme parks.

Read full story
33 comments
Alaska State

An army officer says to a Senate committee on a Chinese surveillance balloon, "We think before we shoot"

An army officer says to a Senate committee on a Chinese surveillance balloon, "We think before we shoot" Security officials said before a Senate subcommittee on Thursday that the U.S. military opted against shooting Chinese spy balloons above Alaska since recovering the balloons would have been significantly harder.

Read full story
308 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy