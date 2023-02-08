9,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria from the earthquake, making it the bloodiest in the past ten years.

Photo by Mark Stosberg on Unsplash

In Turkey and Syria, stretched-thin rescue crews toiled all night to recover additional corpses from the wreckage of hundreds of destroyed buildings caused by a devastating earthquake. The body count from the earthquake reached more than 9,400 on Wednesday, putting it the deadliest in more than a generation.

The entire body count since Monday's earthquake and numerous tremors in Turkey has grown to 9,487, according to the emergency management service, adding reported deaths in nearby Syria.

According to the Health Ministry, there have been 1,250 fatalities and 2,054 injuries in Syria's government-controlled territories. The White Clouds, a group of amateur first rescuers, estimate that 1,280 people have been killed and 2,600 have been wounded in the insurgent northwest.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal in 2015 claimed 8,800 lives, yet this number outnumbered it.

Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to visit Pazarcik, the earthquake's hypocenter, and Helmand, the region that was hit the hardest, on Wednesday. There have been calls for the government to send more aid to the damaged area.

Although Turkey has about 60,000 humanitarian workers in the earthquake-affected area, many people are still in need of assistance due to the scale of the destruction.

Arif Kaan, 3, was rescued from underneath the debris of a damaged block of flats in Workflows, a city close to the geographic center, about two days after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake slammed southeast Turkey and northern Syria.

Rescue teams covered the boy's torso with a towel as they gently hacked the rubble away from him, cautious of the potential of causing a further explosion, with the boy's lower body stuck beneath slabs of concrete and twisted rebar.

Ertugrul Kisi, the man's parents, who had previously already been saved, cried as his son was freed and put into an emergency.

"For now, the name of hope in Kahramanmaras is Arif Kaan," A journalist for Turkish television exclaimed as the spectacular rescue was televised around the nation.

A few hours later, firefighters in the city of Adiyaman extricated 10-year-old Betul Edis from the ruins of her house. Her grandpa hugged her and spoke sweetly to her as she was carried onto an emergency, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The pre-dawn earthquake on Monday, however, which struck a vast area, toppled hundreds of structures, and complicated relief efforts with freezing weather and continued tremors produced few such stories more than two days later.

More than two dozen countries sent search teams to assist the Turkish emergency services, and donations flooded in.

But as destruction spread throughout numerous villages and towns, some of which were cut off by the ongoing violence in Syria, cries for help from those still in need were replaced by hopelessness.

The earthquake in Syria caused hundreds of structures to collapse and added to the suffering in an area already troubled by the 12-year civil conflict and refugee crisis.

Residents of a community in northwest Syria discovered a wailing infant on Monday with her dead mother's umbilical cord still attached. According to family members who spoke to The Press Association, the newborn was the only daughter of her family to survive a roof collapse in the little village of Jinderis.

Thousands of military refugees have found safety in Turkey. Millions of citizens in Syria depend on relief aid in both the congressional portion of the afflicted area and the final opponent region of the country.

Adelheid Marschang, a senior emergency official with the World Health Organization, described the situation as a "crisis on top of several crises," with as many as 23 million people potentially affected in the earthquake-stricken area.

Many survivors in Turkey have been forced to stay in government shelters, on the streets, or in their automobiles.

"We don't have a tent, we don't have a heating stove, we don't have anything. Our children are in bad shape. We are all getting wet under the rain and our kids are out in the cold," Aysan Kurt, 27, told the AP. "We did not die from hunger or the earthquake, but we will die freezing from the cold."

Erdogan proclaimed a state of emergency in 10 regions after claiming that 13 million of the 85 million citizens of the country were impacted. Security in Turkey said that more than 8,000 people had been rescued from the rubble and that 380,000 others had sought safety in hotels or governmental centers.

Aid attempts in Syria have been hindered by the current war and the segregation of the rebel-held border area, which is encircled by government troops backed by Russia. As a result of Western sanctions related to the conflict, Syria itself has become a global pariah.

To transfer supply to the northwest region controlled by rebels, the UN stated that it was "exploring all avenues."

In addition to the thousands of fatalities in Turkey, 37,011 people have also been hurt.

Massive flaw lines run through the area, which regularly experiences earthquakes. Fairly powerful earthquakes that struck northwest Turkey in 1999 claimed over 18,000 lives.

Source: CNBC News

