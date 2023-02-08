Kyiv will get at least 100 Leopard 1 tank from Germany, Denmark, as well as the Netherlands.

Photo by Pankaj Patel on Unsplash

In a joint declaration released on Tuesday, Denmark, Germany, as well a s the Netherlands said they will po ol their resources to refurbish at least 100 outdated Leopard 1 tanks from industrial stock and deliver them to Ukraine.

According to a message published by the department of Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov following the meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius predicted that 20 to 25 of the tanks will reach by July, approximately 80 by the end of the year, and then another 100 in 2024.

Germany's deputy president, Robert Habeck, stated in Washington that although Ukraine should have a double-digit number of Tiger 1 tanks produced in Germany at its hands in the first trimester, it was not yet known how many of the 178 tanks his nation had allowed could be supplied.

"The numbers are there but they have to be refurbished for battle, re-equipped, so we don't know exactly how many," he told reporters after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. "But it's a large number to repel Russia's spring offensive."

When questioned about whether sending them sooner would have been preferable given the months-long increase in pressure on Berlin, Habeck responded: "I hope the decision was taken at just the right time."

According to a joint declaration from Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands regarding their plans, Ukraine will soon receive at least 100 Leopard 1 A5 tanks in addition to administrative assistance, spares, education, and weaponry.

Although becoming an old design, Dutch Minister of Defense Kasja Ollongren declared the Leopard 1 was "definitely still suitable" for use in battle.

"It's a tested tank," she said on Dutch national broadcaster NOS. "They're being fixed up and made battle-ready, so they will definitely be useful for the Ukrainians, and also better than several Russian tanks."

According to the announcement, specifics of the agreement still need to be worked out with the businesses that own the tanks.

Furthermore, it wasn't readily evident if there would be cost-sharing with the businesses. Arms manufacturer Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) and a business in northern Germany are the owners of about 180 Leopard 1 tanks in Germany.

Reznikov and Pistorius were in Kyiv, and Pistorius pointed out that previously he had watched Ukrainian troops leave for training in Germany on the more advanced Leopard 2 tanks that Germany had also promised Ukraine.

The "first" Leopard 2 has arrived in Kyiv, Reznikov tweeted alongside a photo of him and Pistorius posing with a scale model Leopard in a display cabinet. Later, the German Defense Ministry stated that the Leopard 2s themselves would be available at the end of March.

Belgium had expressed "initial interest to participate," said Denmark, Germany, as well as the Netherlands when they indicated their Leopard 1 program was open to other countries.

The CEO of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall had stated that the company will supply 20–25 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine this year and the remaining 88 Leopard 1 tanks the next year.

The action comes after the German state chose last month to transfer more contemporary Leopard 2 battle tanks from army inventories in response to growing international criticism.