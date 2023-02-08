In a Syrian village that was devastated by the earthquake, a newborn and a toddler were rescued.

Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zW8g9_0kfoNuDz00
Photo byKelly SikkemaonUnsplash

According to family members and a physician, villagers in a northwest Syrian village digging through a collapsed building uncovered a wailing baby whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried beneath the rubble from this week's deadly earthquake.

According to them, the newborn girl's dead mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, was still connected to the baby by the umbilical cord. According to Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, the infant was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse that occurred Monday in the little hamlet of Jinderis, close to the Turkish border.

Numerous aftershocks from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck early on Monday morning in southern Turkey and northern Syria caused extensive damage. As more bodies are found, the number of deaths rises to hundreds. But there have also been thrilling escapes. A small child was discovered alive buried in concrete beneath the remains of her home somewhere else in Jinderis.

After the earthquake struck, the newborn baby was saved on Monday afternoon, more than 10 hours later. Doctor Hani Maarouf, who is caring for the infant, stated that after rescuers dug her out, a female neighbor cut the baby's cord and she and others went with the infant to a hospital for children in the adjacent town of Afrin, where she has been maintained on a machine.

A clip of the recovery that is going viral on social media shows the infant being lifted out of the wreckage with her umbilical cord still attached by a man as yet another man gives him a blanket to wrap her in.

Despite having a low body heat of 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and injuries, along with a significant one on her back, the infant is stable, according to the doctor.

“Had the girl been left for an hour more, she would have died,” he stated.

Abu Hadiya, her spouse, and their four daughters reportedly attempted to flee their apartment block as soon as the quake struck on Monday morning before dawn, but were crushed by the building as they did so. According to Sleiman, who arrived on the site shortly after the infant was found, their remains were discovered next to the building's door.

“She was found in front of her mother’s legs,” he said. “After the dust and rocks were removed the girl was found alive.”

According to Maarouf, the infant measured 3.175 kilos (7 pounds), which is the typical height for a newborn. to term. “Our only concern is the bruise on her back, and we have to see whether there is any problem with her spinal cord,” She has been moving her legs and hands properly, he claimed.

Numerous structures fell in Jindera, a town in the northwest of Syria that is an insurgent area.

Numerous Syrians from different regions of the country, including Abu Hadiya and her family, escaped to the rebel-held zone. They left their hometown of Khsham in eastern Deir el-Zour province in 2014 after the Islamic State group seized control of it, according to a brother who went by the name of Saleh al-Badran.

The parents moved to Jinderis in 2018 after the town was taken from U.S.-backed Kurdish-led soldiers by the Syrian Regular Army, which has Turkish support and is an umbrella organization for several insurgent factions, according to Sleiman.

Tuesday saw the burial of Abu Hadiya, the girl's father Abdullah Turki Mleihan, and their other four kids in a monastery outside of Jinderis.

Relief efforts were still going on within the community in their building to locate victims.

On Monday night, the community witnessed yet another daring rescue as a toddler was dragged alive from the rubble of a fallen building. The young girl, Nour, was found when a worker dug under mangled steel and broken concrete, according to a video from the White Helmets, the local emergency agency. They tell the girl, who is still partially buried, "Dad is here, don't be scared," as she glances up bewildered. Chat, talk, to your dad.

Before being dragged out, a savior gently cleaned the dirt from her eyes and cradled her head in his arms.

The Syrian province of Idlib, which had already been damaged by years of conflict and burdened by the influx of refugees from the nation's civil war, which started in 2011, has seen further destruction as a result of the earthquake.

The area experienced an earthquake on Monday that claimed dozens of lives, and the death toll is constantly rising because dozens are reportedly still missing under the wreckage. Over 730 structures were fully or partially destroyed and many more were damaged by the earthquake, according to the White Helmets, the local civil defense.

The White Helmets have years of experience rescuing casualties from wrecked homes after Russian airplanes or Syrian government troops have bombarded them. For them, an earthquake is a brand-new catastrophe.

“They are both catastrophes — a catastrophe that has been ongoing for 12 years and the criminal has not been held accountable, and this one is a natural catastrophe,” stated the assistant chief of the Whites Helmets, Munir Mustafa.

When asked if there was a similarity between relief efforts during the war and the earthquake, he responded, “We cannot compare death with death … What we are witnessing today is death on top of death.”

Source: APNews

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Newborn# Turkey# Syria# Earthquake

Comments / 52

Published by

Content Creator

N/A
756 followers

More from Godwin

28,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, and Turkey has begun the disciplinary process.

Six days after one of the deadliest natural disasters to hit Turkey and Syria, firefighters continued to extricate people from the ashes on Sunday as Turkish authorities worked to keep the area under control and began pursuing legal action against some of the collapsed buildings.

Read full story
3 comments

American fighter shoots down an unknown object above Canada

By comments made public on Saturday, President Joe Biden and Defense Minister Justin Trudeau decided to shoot down an unknown person that was breaching Canadian territory. The annular device was observed by the North American Aircraft Defensive System Authority on Friday evening. Canadian and American planes apprehended it, and the U.S. The F-22, which had been launched for the third time this week, destroyed it on Saturday.

Read full story
Kansas State

Amid conflict, the Kansas Conservative Party chooses Mike Brown as chair, breaking with tradition.

The Kansas House Of Representatives elected Mike Brown, an erstwhile Johnson State representative and advocate for campaign conspiracies, as its future mayor on Saturday, replacing a longstanding GOP activist and commander. This choice will mark a new era for conservative politics in the province.

Read full story

Using Medicaid And medicare as examples, Biden punches the National population commission

President Biden has managed to position Conservatives exactly where he expects them regarding Employment Insurance. Biden reached "the sweet spot," as one adviser put it when it comes to passing on Conservatives on important key decisions by capitalizing on the subject of demographics during this week's State of the Union speech.

Read full story
1 comments

After a fatal blast in the Sunrise Region, the surrounding community looks for information about the suspect

On Thursday morning, Karen Lei was participating in a teleconference for her banking position when she heard a loud explosion right before her front screens broke. In her cigarette-red checkered apron, she stepped on the front porch of the fireball Sunrise Region home on Saturday and said, "Glass was everywhere - flying in; flying out."

Read full story
Berkeley Township, NJ

Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.

According to officials, four kids have been arrested following alleged abuse in a corridor on a 14-year-old colleague who later committed suicide. Adriana Kuch was accused of rape by many kids at Central Collegiate Institute in Berkeley Township two days before her death, which was discovered at her residence in Bayville, New Jersey, on February 3.

Read full story

Why the Trump administration was not informed of the Chinese surveillance balloon

Former President Donald Trump's officials have generated intense annoyance and perplexity about recent disclosures that Chinese monitoring balloons were in the air over American borders while they were in office.

Read full story

China charges the US with misleading the landscape regarding spy surveillance aircraft.

After the State legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill opposing Beijing's claims about monitoring spy balloons floating across North America, China accused the United States of misleading the globe.

Read full story

Russian forces strike the Ukrainian power grid and advance towards the east.

In response to reports that a fresh Russian attack was launched in the east, the Russian military has bombed power plants across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, 61 out of 71 Russian missiles were gunned dead on Friday. German Galushchenko, Ukraine's economy minister, claimed that Russia had attacked nuclear reactors in six districts with bombs and drones, leading to outages throughout the majority of the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

Biden declares that the shooting down of a "high-altitude object" over Alaska was successful.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the Ministry Of Defence, acknowledged during Friday's White House conference that the Military, acting on President Biden's orders, took down a "high altitude object" above the Alaskan border on Friday. The incident occurred a few days after the Military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had traveled across a large portion of the American continent.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Michael Pence's former vice presidential residence is being searched by the Federal authorities

Former Presidential Candidate Mike Pence's Pennsylvania home is now being searched by the Authorities, a person with knowledge of the investigation told CNN. According to his spokeswoman, Pence is presently vacationing with his household on the West Coast after his child gave birth. Whereas the search is taking place, a Pence defense lawyer is present at the Pennsylvania residence, the official continued.

Read full story
1 comments

The possibilities for the US reaction are raised by Chinese spy balloon claims.

The implications surrounding the incident have increased with the revelation that the Chinese spy balloon that was gunned down last week off the coast of the United States was equipped to record conversations as well as photographs.

Read full story

Live updates on the Ukraine war: New military strikes are launched by Russia and the administration of Moldovan tumbles.

Natalia Gavrilita, the opposition leader of Moldova, said on Friday that her administration was stepping down after a tumultuous 18 months in office and a war that was still raging on its borders.

Read full story
1 comments

Democratic governors who support Romney's request for Santos to resign

Prominent Republican Senators are quietly endorsing Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) call for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign because they fear the debate surrounding Santos has damaged their organization as a whole and could hurt their chances of regaining the supermajority in 2024.

Read full story
2 comments

Russia is anticipated to begin a new attack in Ukrainian, but it encounters a recurring challenge: Soil

Russia, according to Ukrainian and many International commentators, is about to unleash a fresh, massive onslaught, but it will probably run into a mud pit. The battle country's farmland and back roads are anticipated to become impassable for troops and equipment in the upcoming days as freezing soil conditions in Ukraine give space to cold weather.

Read full story
2 comments

The Commission requests Santos to explain if he is running for Congress, as he is reportedly gathering money for 2024.

In a statement, the Federal Board Of elections requests clarification from troubled U.s. representative George Santos, R-N.Y., on whether he plans to seek office again in 2024 by March 14.

Read full story
32 comments

According to a surveillance outfit, Russia may have lost up to half of its active tank force in Ukraine.

According to data gathered by a coordinating committee, Russia's combat tank fleet may have lost up to half of its total since the start of the Ukraine war as its army tries to carry out Vladimir Putin's invasion's objectives.

Read full story
15 comments
Islandton, SC

In testimony, Alex Murdaugh's closest mate claims that he confessed to using drugs and stealing money.

Alex Murdaugh acknowledged having a drug problem and robbing his law company and customers, according to a witness at his murder trial who claimed to be Murdaugh's best mate.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The plan to give DeSantis new control over Disney gets approved by the Florida House.

The plan to give DeSantis new control o ver Disney gets approved by the Florida House. In light of his internal feud with Disney, Florida senators decided on Thursday to grant Governor Ron DeSantis new authority over the government's most famous theme parks.

Read full story
33 comments
Alaska State

An army officer says to a Senate committee on a Chinese surveillance balloon, "We think before we shoot"

An army officer says to a Senate committee on a Chinese surveillance balloon, "We think before we shoot" Security officials said before a Senate subcommittee on Thursday that the U.S. military opted against shooting Chinese spy balloons above Alaska since recovering the balloons would have been significantly harder.

Read full story
308 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy