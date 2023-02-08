In a Syrian village that was devastated by the earthquake, a newborn and a toddler were rescued.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

According to family members and a physician, villagers in a northwest Syrian village digging through a collapsed building uncovered a wailing baby whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried beneath the rubble from this week's deadly earthquake.

According to them, the newborn girl's dead mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, was still connected to the baby by the umbilical cord. According to Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, the infant was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse that occurred Monday in the little hamlet of Jinderis, close to the Turkish border.

Numerous aftershocks from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck early on Monday morning in southern Turkey and northern Syria caused extensive damage. As more bodies are found, the number of deaths rises to hundreds. But there have also been thrilling escapes. A small child was discovered alive buried in concrete beneath the remains of her home somewhere else in Jinderis.

After the earthquake struck, the newborn baby was saved on Monday afternoon, more than 10 hours later. Doctor Hani Maarouf, who is caring for the infant, stated that after rescuers dug her out, a female neighbor cut the baby's cord and she and others went with the infant to a hospital for children in the adjacent town of Afrin, where she has been maintained on a machine.

A clip of the recovery that is going viral on social media shows the infant being lifted out of the wreckage with her umbilical cord still attached by a man as yet another man gives him a blanket to wrap her in.

Despite having a low body heat of 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and injuries, along with a significant one on her back, the infant is stable, according to the doctor.

“Had the girl been left for an hour more, she would have died,” he stated.

Abu Hadiya, her spouse, and their four daughters reportedly attempted to flee their apartment block as soon as the quake struck on Monday morning before dawn, but were crushed by the building as they did so. According to Sleiman, who arrived on the site shortly after the infant was found, their remains were discovered next to the building's door.

“She was found in front of her mother’s legs,” he said. “After the dust and rocks were removed the girl was found alive.”

According to Maarouf, the infant measured 3.175 kilos (7 pounds), which is the typical height for a newborn. to term. “Our only concern is the bruise on her back, and we have to see whether there is any problem with her spinal cord,” She has been moving her legs and hands properly, he claimed.

Numerous structures fell in Jindera, a town in the northwest of Syria that is an insurgent area.

Numerous Syrians from different regions of the country, including Abu Hadiya and her family, escaped to the rebel-held zone. They left their hometown of Khsham in eastern Deir el-Zour province in 2014 after the Islamic State group seized control of it, according to a brother who went by the name of Saleh al-Badran.

The parents moved to Jinderis in 2018 after the town was taken from U.S.-backed Kurdish-led soldiers by the Syrian Regular Army, which has Turkish support and is an umbrella organization for several insurgent factions, according to Sleiman.

Tuesday saw the burial of Abu Hadiya, the girl's father Abdullah Turki Mleihan, and their other four kids in a monastery outside of Jinderis.

Relief efforts were still going on within the community in their building to locate victims.

On Monday night, the community witnessed yet another daring rescue as a toddler was dragged alive from the rubble of a fallen building. The young girl, Nour, was found when a worker dug under mangled steel and broken concrete, according to a video from the White Helmets, the local emergency agency. They tell the girl, who is still partially buried, "Dad is here, don't be scared," as she glances up bewildered. Chat, talk, to your dad.

Before being dragged out, a savior gently cleaned the dirt from her eyes and cradled her head in his arms.

The Syrian province of Idlib, which had already been damaged by years of conflict and burdened by the influx of refugees from the nation's civil war, which started in 2011, has seen further destruction as a result of the earthquake.

The area experienced an earthquake on Monday that claimed dozens of lives, and the death toll is constantly rising because dozens are reportedly still missing under the wreckage. Over 730 structures were fully or partially destroyed and many more were damaged by the earthquake, according to the White Helmets, the local civil defense.

The White Helmets have years of experience rescuing casualties from wrecked homes after Russian airplanes or Syrian government troops have bombarded them. For them, an earthquake is a brand-new catastrophe.

“They are both catastrophes — a catastrophe that has been ongoing for 12 years and the criminal has not been held accountable, and this one is a natural catastrophe,” stated the assistant chief of the Whites Helmets, Munir Mustafa.

When asked if there was a similarity between relief efforts during the war and the earthquake, he responded, “We cannot compare death with death … What we are witnessing today is death on top of death.”