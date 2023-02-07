There are still concerns about Russia's ability to sustain an invasion as it gathers army units in the east.

Ukraine Despite it being far from certain that Moscow could muster enough forces to sustain a protracted offensive, Ukrainian officials claim that Russia is sending ever more conscripts and military equipment into the conflict as it makes violent but gradual progress in retaking parts of eastern Ukraine.

To overwhelm Ukrainian defenses, the Russian military, according to reports from the Ukrainian military on Tuesday, was launching attacks from five separate directions along the crescent-shaped front line in the east. According to U.S. sources, the strategy has allowed Russia to achieve little victories in recent weeks and to gradually close in on the important Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but at the expense of hundreds of killed and injured soldiers every day.

“We are seeing more and more reserves being deployed in our direction, we are seeing more equipment being brought in,” Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian governor of the eastern region of Luhansk, told Ukrainian television on Monday. He said that a “full-scale offensive” could start after February 15 as the Kremlin tries to demonstrate development near the anniversary of its invasion.

The military intelligence service of Ukraine has been alerting the public that Moscow intends to send up to 500,000 more troops into the field to continue its campaign. In a detailed report on the state of the conflict released Monday night, Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy intelligence chief, stated that it would be "in addition to the 300,000 mobilized in October 2022."

However, Western intelligence sources have questioned whether Russian President Vladimir V. Putin could find hundreds of thousands of soldiers swiftly without inciting a stronger internal response. According to military observers, the Kremlin is already having difficulty arming and training the soldiers it does have.

According to Tuesday's statement from Europe's defense intelligence service, Russia has been launching “major offensive operations' ' since the early last capture capturing the rest of the Donetsk region, which includes Bakhmut. But it had “only managed to gain several hundred meters of territory per week,” In its most recent daily assessment of the war, the CIA claimed that this was due to a paucity of ammunition and maneuver units.

“It remains unlikely that Russia can build up the forces needed to substantially affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks,” the agency finalized.

However, this hasn't stopped Ukraine from warning about an impending large Russian buildup and pressing for more potent Western weapons. It was forecast that Russia would deploy 500,000 new soldiers in January, but this action has not taken place.

The Kremlin persisted in claiming that eastern Ukraine was moving forward. According to the official Tass media organization, Sergei K. Shoigu, Russia's army chief, combat operations in Bakhmut and the town of Vuhledar, 60 kilometers to the south, "are developing successfully."

Moscow has repeatedly shown throughout the war that it is willing to sacrifice a significant number of men for very slight advantages, but Mr. Putin has been reluctant to officially announce a second wave of mobilization. Thousands of men of fighting age fled Russia after the announcement of a partial mobilization there in September.

According to researchers at the Institute for the Study of War, Mr. Putin has repetitively chosen strategies for his war effort that he believes to be less dangerous indigenously. He only announced a partial militarization after a string of setbacks in Ukraine.

Inexperienced young recruits and ex-convicts were used in Moscow's most recent offensive along the eastern front to rush against Ukrainian positions, taxing Kyiv's forces and resulting in numerous losses. According to Mediazona, a Russian opposition website, fewer Russian inmates are eager to enlist in the military due to reports of high deaths among recruits from penal colonies.

On Tuesday, Mr. Haidai claimed that Ukrainian officials had seen Russian commanders separating newly arrived groups of recently mobilized soldiers. He explained that it was done to prevent the spread of news about casualties in the Russian ranks.

“They have a huge number of dead and wounded, and the commanders are trying to prevent panic among fighters in this way,” Mr. Haidai stated.

Source: The New York Times

