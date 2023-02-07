Biden presents the State of the Union for the first time.

Photo by Evangeline Shaw on Unsplash

A message of hope and optimism is anticipated from President Joe Biden in his speech on Tuesday night. But for Californian Republican and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the country's continuing inflation problems paint a more bleak image of the condition of the union.

"It's not great," McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, said Tuesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"I mean, people are worried. Every breakfast, people used to have eggs and think it was no big deal, just some protein. Now it's almost a specialty because the price is so high," McCarthy stated.

Americans are "worried about the fuel, they're worried about their jobs," he said, "and then when you look at the latest polling, they're worried about the government."

McCarthy chalked that trend up to the public perception that politicians are "just bickering back and forth and not solving problems."

He suggested engaging both parties in talks to raise the debt ceiling as a means of rebuking that. Biden has taken a firm stance against the suggested negotiations, pledging to prevent Republicans from using the possibility of a US default as a "bargaining chip" to try and reduce spending.

"We need to do the most basic things. And what is that? Pass a budget," McCarthy said on CNBC. "Not bickering about a debt ceiling but sitting down like adults and utilizing it to put us on a path to more fiscal responsibility."

According to Gallup data, Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech with a 41% approval rating, which is greater than that of his predecessor Donald Trump but lower than that of the four presidents who held office at the same time before him.

In January of his third term as president, Trump's support had fallen to 37%. Former Governor George W. Bush had 60%, Bill Clinton had 47%, Barack Obama had 49%, and George H.W. Bush had 75% at the start of the Persian Gulf War in 1991. At the same spot in their terms.

Gallup's historical data show that a government's approval numbers at this point in the office are typically 54%. After taking office and again in April of his first year, Biden's greatest approval numbers were 57%.

Kevin McCarthy, the chairman of the Republican-controlled House, delivered a ceremonial speech on the debt ceiling on Monday evening in a manner reminiscent of a president's State of the Union address.

"Good evening. I'm Kevin McCarthy. I have the honor of serving as the Speaker of the House. Tonight, however, I stand before you not only as the Speaker, I speak to you as a father," McCarthy spoke from a podium in front of an official backdrop of American flags.

McCarthy reaffirmed House Republicans' steadfast opposition to raising the debt ceiling in the House unless they receive significant reductions in federal spending in exchange.

The Republican leader didn't say anything particularly novel, but the pomp and formality of the broadcast address were obvious.

The debt ceiling vote negotiations between Biden and McCarthy are current-months-longer preliminary stages and are anticipated to last many months.